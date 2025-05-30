Yankees vs Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Total

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs on a ground out against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees (35–20) and Los Angeles Dodgers (34–22) renew their storied rivalry tonight at Dodger Stadium in a World Series rematch — and potential preview? First pitch of the three-game series is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EST.

The Yankees will start strong by sending their ace, left-hander Max Fried (7–0, 1.29 ERA) to the mound. Fried boasts a 0.93 WHIP over 70 innings and has given up just three home runs on the year.

He'll face Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (2–1, 4.68 ERA), who hasn't made it past the fifth inning in his last four starts and has given up four runs in each of his last two.

Aaron Judge continues to pace the majors with a .391 batting average, to go with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. The Dodgers offense features Shohei Ohtani, with 20 home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .292 average. Freddie Freeman boasts a .359 average with a .427 OBP.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Dodgers +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Yankees -118

Dodgers +109

Total

Over 9 (-105)

Under 9 (-103)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The total has gone under in eight of the Yankees' last nine games. in 8 of NY Yankees' last 9 games.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Dodgers' last 15 games.

The Yankees are 5-0 straight up in their last five games, but 1-4 in their last five games against the Dodgers.

The total has gone over in 11 of the Dodgers' last 14 games at home.

The Yankees went 9-1 over the past 10 games they were a moneyline favorite.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times.

Yankees vs Dodgers Injury Reports

Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).

Fernando Cruz, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

JT Brubaker, SP - 60-day IL (ribs).

Jake Cousins, RP - 60-day IL (forearm/pectoral).

Marcus Stroman, SP - 15-day IL (knee).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL (elbows).

Dodgers

Edgardo Henriquez, SP - 60-day IL (foot).

Tyler Glasnow, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Michael Kopech, RP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Dodgers Predictions and Picks

"The World Series rematch between the Dodgers and Yankees figures to be the most exciting early-season series of the regular season. New York added an elite left-handed arm in Max Fried, and he will get the game ball in the first game of this series .... He has been arguably the best pitcher in the American League this season, and I expect him to deliver a gem here against the deadly Dodgers. The series will feature two players coming off MVP seasons, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. New York held Ohtani to two hits in 19 at-bats in the World Series. I like Fried to dominate and the Yankees to win." — Jason Raffoul, Statsalt

"I am going with the Yankees in this one because of a clear pitching advantage. With Max Fried, the best starter in the MLB at the moment, on the mound, the Yankees are invincible. Fried allowed more than a run in a game on only three occasions so far, and hasn't surrendered more than two yet. Tony Gonsolin, on the other hand, wasn't good enough in his last two starts against the Angels and Mets, and allowed multiple runs in four of his five starts this year." — Oliver Zivic, PickDawgz