Rockies vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets walks back to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Colorado Rockies have lost five games in a row and will look to pick up their first win on this nine-game road trip.

The Rockies are 9-47 and sit at the bottom of the NL West Division. They are also the worst team in the league by a nine-game margin. Colorado was just swept by the Chicago Cubs, but each game was low scoring and close. While the pitching has shown some improvement, the offense continues to struggle.

The New York Mets are 34-22 and second in the NL East Division. They are wrapping up a nine-game homestand, where they've gone 4-2 so far. The Mets just won two out of three against the Chicago White Sox, with a low-scoring opener, followed by two high-scoring games. New York has alternated wins and losses lately and will look to start a streak against the struggling Rockies.

Spread

Rockies +1.5 (+130)

Mets -1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Rockies +310

Mets -351

Total

OVER 7.5 (-112)

UNDER 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rockies vs Mets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Colorado's last seven games.

Colorado is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Colorado is 2-4 SU in its last six games against NY Mets.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of NY Mets' last 14 games.

NY Mets is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

NY Mets is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games at home.

Rockies vs Mets Injury Reports

Colorado Rockies

Thairo Estrada, 2B - 60-day il

Kyle Karros, 3B - Day-to-day

Kris Bryant, RF - 60-day il

Austin Nola, C - Day-to-day

New York Mets

Jose Siri, CF - 10-day il

Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day

Jesse Winker, LF - 10-day il

Yovanny Rodriguez, C - Day-to-day

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day il

Rockies vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Colorado is 3-25 on the road and 1-9 in its last ten games. The Rockies rank last in both runs scored and batting average. They are second-to-last in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are last in ERA. Hunter Goodman leads the team in batting average and RBIs; he recorded three hits in the series against the Cubs. Colorado will look to build on its close games in Chicago and try to pull out a win in the late innings.

On the mound for the Rockies is Kyle Freeland, who is 0-7 with a 5.86 ERA. Recently, he's been going about five innings per start, giving up three to five runs and a high number of hits.

New York is 21-7 at home and 5-5 in its last ten games. The Mets rank 12th in runs scored, 16th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff leads the league in ERA. Pete Alonso leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He's riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's hit two home runs and driven in five runs. The Mets need more consistent production at the plate, as they've been wasting strong pitching performances.

On the mound for New York is David Peterson, who is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA. He has thrown three consecutive quality starts, though walks have been an issue at times.

Best Bet: New York Spread