Rockies vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total
The Colorado Rockies have lost five games in a row and will look to pick up their first win on this nine-game road trip.
The Rockies are 9-47 and sit at the bottom of the NL West Division. They are also the worst team in the league by a nine-game margin. Colorado was just swept by the Chicago Cubs, but each game was low scoring and close. While the pitching has shown some improvement, the offense continues to struggle.
The New York Mets are 34-22 and second in the NL East Division. They are wrapping up a nine-game homestand, where they've gone 4-2 so far. The Mets just won two out of three against the Chicago White Sox, with a low-scoring opener, followed by two high-scoring games. New York has alternated wins and losses lately and will look to start a streak against the struggling Rockies.
Spread
- Rockies +1.5 (+130)
- Mets -1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Rockies +310
- Mets -351
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-112)
- UNDER 7.5 (-105)
*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rockies vs Mets Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Colorado's last seven games.
- Colorado is 0-5 SU in its last five games.
- Colorado is 2-4 SU in its last six games against NY Mets.
- The total has gone UNDER in 10 of NY Mets' last 14 games.
- NY Mets is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- NY Mets is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games at home.
Rockies vs Mets Injury Reports
Colorado Rockies
- Thairo Estrada, 2B - 60-day il
- Kyle Karros, 3B - Day-to-day
- Kris Bryant, RF - 60-day il
- Austin Nola, C - Day-to-day
New York Mets
- Jose Siri, CF - 10-day il
- Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day
- Jesse Winker, LF - 10-day il
- Yovanny Rodriguez, C - Day-to-day
- Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day
- Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day il
Rockies vs Mets Predictions and Picks
Colorado is 3-25 on the road and 1-9 in its last ten games. The Rockies rank last in both runs scored and batting average. They are second-to-last in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are last in ERA. Hunter Goodman leads the team in batting average and RBIs; he recorded three hits in the series against the Cubs. Colorado will look to build on its close games in Chicago and try to pull out a win in the late innings.
On the mound for the Rockies is Kyle Freeland, who is 0-7 with a 5.86 ERA. Recently, he's been going about five innings per start, giving up three to five runs and a high number of hits.
New York is 21-7 at home and 5-5 in its last ten games. The Mets rank 12th in runs scored, 16th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff leads the league in ERA. Pete Alonso leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He's riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's hit two home runs and driven in five runs. The Mets need more consistent production at the plate, as they've been wasting strong pitching performances.
On the mound for New York is David Peterson, who is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA. He has thrown three consecutive quality starts, though walks have been an issue at times.
Best Bet: New York Spread
The Rockies are coming off a sweep by the Cubs, but each game was competitive. However, Colorado has the worst offense in the league and now faces the best pitching staff in baseball. Freeland gives up a lot of hits, while Peterson has been sharp.