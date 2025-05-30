New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: Wiktor Bogacz #7 and Ronald Donkor #48 of New York Red Bulls congratulate teammate Mohammed Sofo #37 on his goal against the D.C. United during the second half of the match at Audi Field on May 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. New York Red Bulls defeated D.C. United 2-0. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls aren't completely happy with their form on the road. But after a 2-0 road win over DC United last weekend, there's no question that the Big Apple's footballers are traveling better than Atlanta United. The Five Stripes' struggle to make any kind of impression in road games is critical to the Red Bulls' favored odds to defeat visiting Atlanta this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Atlanta United and New York fought to a clean-sheet draw in a match played in Atlanta early this season. Perhaps like a visitor in a two-legged tie style of playoff, the Red Bulls thought they would sit back and wait for the goals to come at home, when the guest Five Stripes are likely to be awful. Atlanta rather famously overcame Inter Miami in a match last November, but hasn't beaten an MLS host since.

Before betting on New York to win at steep odds, MLS speculators must think about whether the Red Bulls have the depth to claim nine points in eight days by taking full advantage of Atlanta United's weak spot.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.5 (-105)

Atlanta United +0.5 (-115)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls -105

Atlanta United +270

Draw +275

Total

Over 2.75 (-112)

Under 2.75 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have won three times in a row across competitions.

Atlanta United has not won a match on the road this MLS season.

Totals have gone over in three straight New York Red Bulls home games.

Five of the opponents' last seven meetings have gone over the total.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a hamstring pull.

Midfielder Felipe Carballo is questionable with an abdominal injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is questionable with a knee injury.

Atlanta United

Defender Stian Gregersen is out with a quadricep strain.

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Josh Cohen is out with an adductor injury.

Defender Brooks Lennon is questionable with a hamstring pull.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

New York's side can definitely relate to having issues on the road. At this point, it's not a question of what Atlanta or New York is trying to do differently from stadium to stadium, but the clubs' inability to execute any game plan without the help of supporters, who aren't as powerfully noisy as EPL crowds anyway.

Atlanta got lucky against Orlando when the Lions blew a 2-1 lead with vicious red-card infractions and the coach's tantrums late in the second half of Wednesday's eventual 3-2 triumph for Atlanta United. "Bartosz Slisz equalized with a magnificent strike from distance," reported Joshua Keeble of FanSided. "Amidst the home celebrations, a furious (Orlando coach Oscar) Pareja was also dismissed following a confrontation with the fourth official."