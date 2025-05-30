New York City FC vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: Tayvon Gray #24 of New York City FC looks on during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Houston Dynamo FC won 3-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Coyotes of Nashville SC are in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference, working on a nine-game unbeaten streak, and without so many as two losses at home since New York City FC last met Nashville in October. That record will be put to the test this Saturday when NYCFC visits Music City for a kickoff at 4:30 p.m. EST. If only the betting lines didn't seem to ignore that the Pigeons won that last meeting.

Nashville's 2-2 tie with Columbus on Wednesday didn't do anything to discourage oddsmakers from giving the Coyotes a nod as (-115) favorites against New York City this weekend. Nashville needed a Columbus own-goal to draw the match in the late going, however. NYCFC comes off a 0-3 loss to the inconsistent Houston Dynamo, whose victory made Las Vegas move its "inconsistent" label over to the Pigeons.

Spread

New York City FC +0.5 (-105)

Nashville SC -0.5 (-115)

Moneyline

New York City FC +295

Nashville SC -115

Draw +280

Total

OVER 2.75 (-102)

UNDER 2.75 (-118)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

New York City FC has won four of its last six home games.

Nashville SC has never beaten NYCFC in a road appearance.

NYCFC has been scoreless in four of its last six matches across competitions.

Totals have gone OVER in five of Nashville SC's last six appearances.

New York City FC vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Defender Kevin O'Toole is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Andres Perea is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a leg injury.

Nashville SC

Forward Tyler Boyd is out with a knee injury.

Forward Maximus Ekk is out with a knee injury.

Defender Julian Gaines is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Taylor Washington is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Gaston Brugman is questionable with a hip injury.

New York City FC vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

NYCFC's poor odds in Nashville could be the result of confirmation bias, or MLS analysts rating a club down following just one outcome that seemed to confirm what they already thought. Nashville SC, for instance, hasn't boasted many goals from striker Sam Surridge since his memorable four-goal outing on April 26, but Surridge's one tally from Wednesday will push his and Nashville's odds way up again.

Meanwhile, the NYC-Houston match wasn't as lopsided as the score showed. NYCFC held the ball for 63% of the contest and tried eight corners, bagging an own-goal of its own in the first half before giving up a weirdly-timed brace to Gabriel Segal in the second frame. Mark Radigan of Hudson River Blue points out that Segal was a "former NYCFC backup striker," a factor that rubbed salt in the wound.