Knicks Stave Off Elimination in Game 5

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 29: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives against Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The Knicks aren't going away quietly into that good night. At least not yet anyway. New York dominated the Indiana Pacers 111-94 on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, stamping their ticket back to Indiana for another survival round in Game 6.

It's draining, but if the Knicks are going to do something no team that had lost their first two games of a conference finals at home has ever done, the fans will feel it's well worth it.

Yes, the Knicks have had their backs to the wall since this series started, but on Thursday, they left little doubt that Game 5 would be different.

Every time the Pacers started to cobble together a run and cut into the Knicks' lead, New York shut the door. And who better to lead the way than Jalen Brunson?

The Knicks' MVP was 12-of-18 from the floor, and a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe, as he led the way with 32 points. At the same time, Karl Anthony Towns continued his domination of the glass, contributing 24 points and 13 boards.

Both players had their A-game when they needed to.

And even Josh Hart, who has been relegated to bench duty in this series, stepped up in a big way in Game 5, adding 12 points and knocking down some big buckets in the second half to help New York pull away in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a testament to our team answering the call,” Towns said afterwards.

Meanwhile, the Knicks' defense was stellar. They shut down Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, holding him to just eight points on 2-of-7 shooting. Pascal Siakam was also held in check, going 5-for-13 with 15 points.

If the Knicks are to pull off a miracle, they'll need to pull off such feats again in Game 6.

Knicks Nation, of course, is in a frenzy. What would one expect? From actor Timothy Chalamet to director Spike Lee to fans up and down Broadway, the call now is very simple: Knicks in 7.