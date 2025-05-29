Yankees Jazz Chisholm to Play in Somerset Tonight





Chisholm Jr. was acquired last July 27 by New York in a trade with the Miami Marlins for catcher Agustin Ramirez, second base prospect Jared Serna, and shortstop prospect Abraham Ramirez. He made an instant impact, becoming the first player in Yankees history to hit at least four homers in his first three games, and seven dingers in his first 12 games with the club.



In 2024, Chisholm Jr.'s combined slash line with the Marlins and Yankees produced a .256/.324/.436 with 74 runs scored, 21 doubles, four triples, 24 homers, 73 RBI, and 40 stolen bases in 147 games.



Chisholm Jr. was one of four players in the Majors to record 20 homers and 40 steals, joining Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz (25 HR/67 SB), the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (54 HR/59 SB), and Cleveland’s José Ramírez (39 HR/41 SB).



Over parts of six Major League seasons with the Miami Marlins (2020-24) and the Yankees (2024-Present), Chisholm Jr. has hit .245 (429 hits in 1,752 at bats) with 258 runs scored, 67 doubles, 15 triples, 84 homers, 245 RBI, 154 walks, and 105 stolen bases in 479 games. He was named to his first career All-Star team in 2022 with Miami.



Chisholm Jr. will become the sixth Yankee to rehab with Somerset in 2025 and the 42nd overall since becoming the Double-A affiliate in 2021.