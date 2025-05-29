ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Yankees Jazz Chisholm to Play in Somerset Tonight

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is bringing his thunderous bat to Somerset, New Jersey tonight, when the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots play host to the Akron Rubber…

Michael Cohen
Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates a home run.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 14, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 4-1.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is bringing his thunderous bat to Somerset, New Jersey tonight, when the Yankees' Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots play host to the Akron Rubber Ducks at 6:35 p.m.

Chisholm Jr. was placed on the Yankees' 10-day injury list back on April 30 with a right oblique strain. Before the injury, Chisholm was enjoying an electric start to the 2025 season, with seven homers, 17 runs scored, 17 RBI, and six stolen bases in 30 games. This despite hitting .181 on the year.



Chisholm Jr. was acquired last July 27 by New York in a trade with the Miami Marlins for catcher Agustin Ramirez, second base prospect Jared Serna, and shortstop prospect Abraham Ramirez. He made an instant impact, becoming the first player in Yankees history to hit at least four homers in his first three games, and seven dingers in his first 12 games with the club.

In 2024, Chisholm Jr.'s combined slash line with the Marlins and Yankees produced a .256/.324/.436 with 74 runs scored, 21 doubles, four triples, 24 homers, 73 RBI, and 40 stolen bases in 147 games.

Chisholm Jr. was one of four players in the Majors to record 20 homers and 40 steals, joining Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz (25 HR/67 SB), the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (54 HR/59 SB), and Cleveland’s José Ramírez (39 HR/41 SB).

Over parts of six Major League seasons with the Miami Marlins (2020-24) and the Yankees (2024-Present), Chisholm Jr. has hit .245 (429 hits in 1,752 at bats) with 258 runs scored, 67 doubles, 15 triples, 84 homers, 245 RBI, 154 walks, and 105 stolen bases in 479 games. He was named to his first career All-Star team in 2022 with Miami.

Chisholm Jr. will become the sixth Yankee to rehab with Somerset in 2025 and the 42nd overall since becoming the Double-A affiliate in 2021.

The Somerset Patriots are currently 22-24 on the year, and host first-place Akron through the weekend. The Yankees (35-20) are in first in the AL East and will face the Dodgers in a World Series rematch this weekend.

New York YankeesSomerset Patriots
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Steve Schirripa waves to someone behind camera at a Sopranos event.
Somerset PatriotsSopranos’ Star Steve Schirripa Returns to Somerset on SaturdayMichael Cohen
Somerset Patriots Game vs. Portland Postponed on Tuesday
Fox Sports Radio NJSomerset Patriots Game vs. Portland Postponed on TuesdayStaff
Somerset Patriots to Honor Military with Special Event and Game on May 18, 2025
Somerset PatriotsSomerset Patriots to Honor Military with Special Event and Game on May 18, 2025Jim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect