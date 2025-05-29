Wrestling Legends Coming to Newark for Two-Day WrestleCon Fan Fest This August

A massive gathering of wrestling stars hits the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott next summer. The two-day WrestleCon kicks off August 1, during SummerSlam weekend.

WWE Hall of Famers and current stars will meet fans in two sessions. The first runs Friday afternoon, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday's session starts at 10 a.m. and wraps at 2 p.m. Three wrestling icons lead the pack: Sting, Lex Luger, and The Godfather.

Stars from across the globe add spark to the event. Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada fly in for rare U.S. appearances. Matt and Jeff Hardy bring their high-flying style to the New Jersey crowd.

In a special twist, Dan Spivey steps back into his Waylon Mercy role. The menacing Abdullah the Butcher and fan-favorite Rikishi sign autographs both days.

Fresh faces from TNA Wrestling join the mix. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz meet their fans. Old-school stars Tony Atlas and Koko B. Ware round out the classic lineup.

WWE's next wave shows up strong. Brad Baylor throws down with Jackson Drake. Sean Legacy and Ricky Smokes strut their stuff.

This marks WrestleCon's first stop in Newark. The timing fits with WWE's big SummerSlam show nearby.