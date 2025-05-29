ContestsEvents
Pacers vs Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total

The Indiana Pacers look to eliminate the New York Knicks on the road and advance to the NBA Finals. The Pacers won Game 4 at home, 130-121. It was a…

Michael Garaventa
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers attempts a lay up against Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers look to eliminate the New York Knicks on the road and advance to the NBA Finals.

The Pacers won Game 4 at home, 130-121. It was a high-scoring first quarter, and Indiana did a great job controlling the pace of the game. They shot 51% from the field, made 13 three-pointers, and hit 27 free throws. The Pacers took care of the basketball and excelled in ball movement, finishing with strong assist numbers. Indiana had five players score in double figures, and Tyrese Haliburton led the team with a triple-double of 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks will look to keep their season alive on their home court. In Game 4, New York kept pace with Indiana from beyond the arc and made 33 free throws. They shot 46% from the field and performed well on the offensive glass. However, the Knicks turned the ball over 17 times, and you can't give extra possessions to Indiana's efficient offense. New York also had five players in double figures, with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 31 points.

Spread

  • Pacers +4.5 (-106)
  • Knicks -4.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Pacers +151
  • Knicks -165

Total

  • Over 223 (-109)
  • Under 223 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Knicks Betting Trends

  • Indiana is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.
  • Indiana is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
  • Indiana is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games against New York.
  • New York is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
  • New York is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
  • The total has gone over in six of New York's last nine games against Indiana.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

  • Aaron Nesmith, SF — Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 5.
  • Isaiah Jackson, SF — Out.

New York Knicks

  • Karl-Anthony Towns, C — Day-to-day.

Pacers vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Indiana is ranked seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. The defense wasn't there in Game 4, but the efficient offense was. Pascal Siakam leads the team in points per game, and he has been consistent from the field, coming off a 30-point performance. The Pacers will look to limit the Knicks' free throw attempts and maintain their efficient scoring.

New York is ranked ninth in scoring, ninth in defense, and eighth in point differential. The Knicks' offense was solid in Game 4, but the defense definitely wasn't. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in field goal percentage and suffered a left knee contusion in Game 4. Unless it's serious, he'll likely play in the must-win Game 5, and the Knicks need every bit of his scoring production. New York has had two close home losses to Indiana in this series, including one where they blew a lead in the fourth quarter. The Knicks need to set the tone early, limit turnovers, defend the three-point line, and continue creating extra possessions.

Best Bet: Over

Three of the four games in this series have been decided by six points or fewer. The home teams are 1-3 in the series. This will likely be another close game that could go either way, making it a tough call against the spread. The over is a strong bet, as the Knicks will need to give their all offensively, and the Pacers continue to score efficiently and put up high numbers.

Michael Garaventa
