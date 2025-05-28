Sopranos’ Star Steve Schirripa Returns to Somerset on Saturday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 10: Steve Schirripa attends HBO’s “The Sopranos” 25th Anniversary Celebration on January 10, 2024 at Da Nico Ristorante in New York City.

BADA BING! BADA BOOM!

Get ready to welcome back Sopranos' star Steve Schirripa to TD Bank Ballpark for the second annual "Sopranos Night," which will take place this Saturday, May 31 prior to the 6:30 p.m. game between the Yankees Double-A affiliate, Somerset Patriots, and the Cleveland Guardians Double-A affiliate, Akron Rubber Ducks.

"We had so much fun last year, so being asked back to do it was great. Then, when they throw in a bobblehead, how could you say 'no' to that," Schirripa told reporters over a Zoom call. "If you are a Sopranos fan, you don't want to miss this."

As Shirripa alluded to, the Patriots are giving away a bobblehead of Shirripa's likeness to the first 1,000 adults who come through the turnstiles on Saturday night. The bobble features Shirripa in a Patriots jersey, and his dog, Willie Boy, is clutched in his left arm.

"Whoever thought of as a kid collecting bobbleheads, you would have your own," Schirripa said with a laugh.

Moreover:

Schirripa will be participating in a VIP Meet and Greet with fans on the SK Club before the game.

He will welcome the crowd and participate in the ceremonial first pitch.

Schirripa will be taking pictures on the main concourse during the game for a limited number of pre-purchased packages.

In addition, Schirripa’s social media star dog Willie will also be in attendance to meet fans and enjoy the event.

Schirripa, a character actor and comedian, has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the past 30-plus years, dating back to his debut in the 1993 series USA Up All Night. Yet, the native New Yorker hit it big in 2000 when he was cast as Bobby Bacala in the second season of the HBO hit series The Sopranos.

The rest, as they say, is history as Schirripa's character became a fan favorite of the series.

"The writing holds up today," Schirripa said in reflecting on The Sopranos. "It holds up like it was written yesterday. It's so funny, smart, and brilliant."

"The Sopranos showed what a wonderful state New Jersey is. The rest of America and the world saw what New Jersey was really like," Schirripa continued.

"There are more people watching The Sopranos now than when it aired. Michael Imperioli and I are going on a 10-city tour next February through Ireland, Scotland, and the United Kingdom. The show is massive; they are very knowledgeable."

After his time on The Sopranos concluded, Schirripa enjoyed success in another supporting role as Detective Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS drama Blue Bloods, a recurring role he enjoyed from 2015 through the show's conclusion last year.