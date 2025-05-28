New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo: Odds, Spread, and Total
New York City FC could not have responded any better to May 10’s embarrassing loss to Montreal. The Pigeons fought through a scoreless draw in DC, defeated the New York…
New York City FC could not have responded any better to May 10's embarrassing loss to Montreal. The Pigeons fought through a scoreless draw in DC, defeated the New York Red Bulls convincingly in the Hudson River Derby, then punished the Chicago Fire with three second-half tallies in Saturday's 3-1 performance, Chicago living up to its shield by taking two red cards before finishing nine versus 11.
The Houston Dynamo, which visits NYCFC for an MLS contest at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight, is a vulnerable team against which the Pigeons can keep their streak going. Houston grabbed three points from a solid recent road trip of the Dynamo's own at Dallas, and yet that only got Houston up to four wins in 2025.
NYC supporters were hungry for better odds during the downturn. Now, a (-105) moneyline on New York to beat Houston feels like oddsmakers throwing down a gauntlet. Can NYCFC live up to its new billing?
Spread
- New York City FC -0.5 (-102)
- Houston Dynamo +0.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- New York City FC -105
- Houston Dynamo +285
- Draw +260
Total
- Over 2.5 (-115)
- Under 2.5 (-105)
*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Trends
- New York City Football Club has won four of its last five home games.
- New York's 3-1 win on Sunday snapped a string of eight straight NYCFC games going under totals.
- Home teams have won the last three meetings between NYC and Houston.
- Totals have gone over in four of Houston's last six appearances.
New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo Injury Reports
New York City FC
- Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.
- Defender Kevin O'Toole is out with a leg injury.
- Midfielder Andres Perea is out with a leg injury.
Houston Dynamo
- Midfielder Lawrence Ennali is out with a knee injury.
- Forward Nelson Quinones is out with a knee injury.
- Defender Daniel Steres is out with a lower-body injury.
- Defender Erik Sviatchenko is out with a lower-body injury.
- Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell is out with a knee injury.
- Midfielder Junior Urso is questionable with a lower-body injury.
New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo Predictions and Picks
It's interesting that Orlando, not New York City, is the MLS Eastern Conference side that's expected to rest more of its best footballers this Hump Day, given that Orlando's coaches remain coy, while NYCFC's Pascal Jansen talks openly about substitutions. "Rotating players is one of the tools that you have as a coach,” Jansen said on the club's homepage Tuesday. “It's something that's always on my mind."
Houston's injury woes are so troublesome that NYC could see an advantage with any lineup. Space City's forward corps is almost intact, but Houston will keep losing the possession battle with a dinged-up squad.
It will be hard for the Dynamo's streaky attack to score if NYCFC casually holds the ball for 55:00. Consider a defensive goal-total prop bet on the Pigeons recording a clean sheet tonight.