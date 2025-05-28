New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 25: Hannes Wolf #17 of New York City looks on against the Chicago Fire at Yankee Stadium on May 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York City FC could not have responded any better to May 10's embarrassing loss to Montreal. The Pigeons fought through a scoreless draw in DC, defeated the New York Red Bulls convincingly in the Hudson River Derby, then punished the Chicago Fire with three second-half tallies in Saturday's 3-1 performance, Chicago living up to its shield by taking two red cards before finishing nine versus 11.

The Houston Dynamo, which visits NYCFC for an MLS contest at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight, is a vulnerable team against which the Pigeons can keep their streak going. Houston grabbed three points from a solid recent road trip of the Dynamo's own at Dallas, and yet that only got Houston up to four wins in 2025.

NYC supporters were hungry for better odds during the downturn. Now, a (-105) moneyline on New York to beat Houston feels like oddsmakers throwing down a gauntlet. Can NYCFC live up to its new billing?

Spread

New York City FC -0.5 (-102)

Houston Dynamo +0.5 (-118)

Moneyline

New York City FC -105

Houston Dynamo +285

Draw +260

Total

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Trends

New York City Football Club has won four of its last five home games.

New York's 3-1 win on Sunday snapped a string of eight straight NYCFC games going under totals.

Home teams have won the last three meetings between NYC and Houston.

Totals have gone over in four of Houston's last six appearances.

New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Defender Kevin O'Toole is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Andres Perea is out with a leg injury.

Houston Dynamo

Midfielder Lawrence Ennali is out with a knee injury.

Forward Nelson Quinones is out with a knee injury.

Defender Daniel Steres is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Erik Sviatchenko is out with a lower-body injury.

Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Junior Urso is questionable with a lower-body injury.

New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo Predictions and Picks

It's interesting that Orlando, not New York City, is the MLS Eastern Conference side that's expected to rest more of its best footballers this Hump Day, given that Orlando's coaches remain coy, while NYCFC's Pascal Jansen talks openly about substitutions. "Rotating players is one of the tools that you have as a coach,” Jansen said on the club's homepage Tuesday. “It's something that's always on my mind."

Houston's injury woes are so troublesome that NYC could see an advantage with any lineup. Space City's forward corps is almost intact, but Houston will keep losing the possession battle with a dinged-up squad.