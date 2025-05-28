ContestsEvents
Knicks on Brink of Elimination

Tyrese Haliburton’s triple-double sank the Knicks in Game 4, and likely put a kybosh on the Knicks Finals Dreams.

Michael Cohen
Tyrese Haliburton posts up and shoots against the Knicks.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 27: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers attempts a lay up against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

 (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks' NBA Finals hopes are about to go up in smoke after the Indiana Pacers outpaced them 130-121 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unable to capitalize off their Game 3 victory, the Knicks couldn't get over the hump, consistently finding themselves in an eight-point hole on Tuesday night. Whenever New York even got remotely close to storming back, Indiana's superstars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam responded with big-time buckets.

In short, it was a night to forget for Knicks fans.

Perhaps the greatest example of the Knicks' inability to come back came in the fourth quarter with New York trailing 111-96 with 9:53 to go. With seemingly all lost after Siakam nailed a 26-foot jump shot, New York got hot, going on a 10-4 run to pull to within six points, 115-109, after Karl Anthony Towns connected on a layup.

Could the Knicks come back again? The answer was quickly no. Siakam crushed another three-pointer, this one from 24 feet to push the lead back up to nine. Moments later, Haliburton threw a bucket to keep Indiana up 120-112.

With 3:40 to go it was pretty much over. The Knicks never regained their momentum again.

Jalen Brunson may have finished with 31 points to lead the Knicks, but he never really took over the game. The Knicks were a -16 when he was on the floor. The only player on the positive side of the plus/minus was Towns, who finished with a double-double (24 points and 12 boards).

Knicks fans can complain about officials all they want, but it doesn't change the fact that New York didn't do enough to win Game 4. New York took more free-throw shots than Indiana did, and still found a way to lose.

Now trailing three games to one, this series is all but over. Perhaps the Knicks squeak out Game 5 at the Garden, but at that point, what does it matter? The Knicks have not played consistently well enough against Indiana to make anyone believe they can pull off a miracle.

Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
