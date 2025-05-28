ESPN Packs Prime-Time Baseball Schedule With Big Market Teams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 25: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets celebrates his fourth inning home run against the New York Yankees with teammate Harrison Bader #44 at Citi Field on June 25, 2024 in New York City.

Four straight weeks of Yankees, Dodgers, and Mets games will fill ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball slots in June 2025. This packed schedule comes as the network might end its run as the show's sole broadcaster.

A World Series rematch kicks off the month when New York visits Dodger Stadium on June 1. Last week's Subway Series brought the network its strongest viewership in five years, with 3 million fans watching.

Classic matchups fill the rest of the month. The Red Sox battle New York on June 8. A week later, San Francisco takes the field against Los Angeles on June 15.

Next up, the Phillies visit New York's Mets on June 22. The Mets stay in the spotlight with two more games, one against Philadelphia as June wraps up, plus the Little League Classic versus Seattle when August rolls around.

On May 25, baseball competed with basketball for New York's attention. While Los Angeles faced New York on the diamond, TNT showed Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between Indiana and the Knicks.

This schedule reveals ESPN's preference for big-city teams in its final stretch of broadcast rights. The network has owned the exclusive window for MLB games each Sunday night.