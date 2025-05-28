Chris Weidman Faces Defeat in Grappling Return Against Wrestler Patrick Downey at Fury Pro 13

UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Chris Weidman celebrates his submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in their UFC Fight Night middleweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York.

In a thrilling finish at Fury Pro 13, Patrick Downey beat Chris Weidman with a takedown during extra time. The Atlantic City crowd watched as Downey slammed his way to victory on May 23.

This marked Weidman's first match since stepping back from the UFC in January. After a planned GFL bout with Luke Rockhold fell apart, the ex-middleweight king turned to this contest.

At 32, Downey brought top-tier skills to the mat. His background shines with NCAA Division 1 All-American status and a top-10 spot at the 2018 world freestyle championships. He's knocked off both Rockhold and UFC fighter Andre Petroski in past bouts.

"Since I decided to get into this sport, since 2009, the goal was to be a UFC fighter," Weidman said to Bloody Elbow during his UFC retirement announcement. "Then immediately, the goal was to be a UFC champion."

At 40, Weidman's UFC story peaked when he knocked out Anderson Silva in 2013 to win the middleweight crown. He kept the title through three fights until Rockhold took it in 2015.

A bad break against Uriah Hall in 2021 put him out for two years. Back in action by 2023, he won against Bruno Silva through a technical call. His last UFC fight ended in defeat to Eryk Anders at UFC 310.

Despite the age gap, Weidman showed sharp mat skills. Neither man could gain an edge in regular time. Then Downey struck fast with the winning move in overtime.