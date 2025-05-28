Chicago White Sox vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Chicago White Sox will wrap up their series with the New York Mets today. The White Sox have dropped three straight contests, including two to the Mets, making this…
The Chicago White Sox will wrap up their series with the New York Mets today. The White Sox have dropped three straight contests, including two to the Mets, making this game an opportunity for New York to complete a series sweep.
The White Sox have largely been a terrible team, but one of their few bright spots is starting pitcher Shane Smith. Smith has been the best arm on the roster by a long shot, earning a 2.36 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over ten 2025 starts. Despite those excellent stats, Smith's record is only 1-3, an indication of just how poor the White Sox have been at the plate. The Mets present one of the stiffest tests of Smith's season, seeing as their offensive production has ranked amongst the best in the MLB.
New York has a flashy young arm of its own on the mound today in Griffin Canning. Despite not receiving the recognition that Smith does, the 29-year-old has been more than solid, putting up a 2.88 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. Canning has displayed some issues with his control, frequently walking multiple batters, but his high-level arsenal of pitches has allowed him to work out of trouble so far. It is likely that trouble will not rear its head against a Chicago lineup that is far below average.
Spread
- White Sox +1.5 (-103)
- Mets -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- White Sox +218
- Mets -242
Totals
- OVER 8 (+102)
- UNDER 8 (-114)
*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
White Sox vs Mets Betting Trends
- The White Sox are 14-14 ATS when playing on the road.
- The White Sox are 30-25 ATS this season.
- The UNDER is 16-11-1 when Chicago plays on the road.
- The Mets are 15-12 ATS when playing at home.
- The Mets are 9-11 ATS against American League opponents.
- The UNDER is 16-9-2 when New York plays at Citi Field.
White Sox vs Mets Injury Reports
Chicago White Sox
- Fraser Ellard, RP - Out.
- Tyler Gilbert, RP - Out.
New York Mets
- Jesse Winker, DH - Out.
- Jose Siri, OF - Out.
White Sox vs Mets Predictions and Picks
Greg Cantone of Statsalt writes, "Prior to the current series, the Mets have dominated the White Sox, coming out on top in five of their previous six matchups, and swept them in Chicago the last time they met. New York hurlers have limited Chicago to three runs or less in four of their last five contests overall. The Mets average six runs per game against the White Sox pitching staff during their prior series in New York.
The White Sox have been dreadful on the road this year, losing at an 80.8% clip. Burke has produced a 0-3 record with a 4.81 ERA in five games on the road this year. New York has the edge in the pitching department in this matchup, ranking first in the league in ERA with 2.82 versus a bottom-half ranking for Chicago. The White Sox are dead last in the league batting average, so the odds they score quickly in bunches are low. The stats and trends strongly support a comfortable Mets victory on Wednesday. Take the Mets."