Chicago White Sox vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 27: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts after his eighth inning RBI single against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field on May 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox will wrap up their series with the New York Mets today. The White Sox have dropped three straight contests, including two to the Mets, making this game an opportunity for New York to complete a series sweep.

The White Sox have largely been a terrible team, but one of their few bright spots is starting pitcher Shane Smith. Smith has been the best arm on the roster by a long shot, earning a 2.36 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over ten 2025 starts. Despite those excellent stats, Smith's record is only 1-3, an indication of just how poor the White Sox have been at the plate. The Mets present one of the stiffest tests of Smith's season, seeing as their offensive production has ranked amongst the best in the MLB.

New York has a flashy young arm of its own on the mound today in Griffin Canning. Despite not receiving the recognition that Smith does, the 29-year-old has been more than solid, putting up a 2.88 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. Canning has displayed some issues with his control, frequently walking multiple batters, but his high-level arsenal of pitches has allowed him to work out of trouble so far. It is likely that trouble will not rear its head against a Chicago lineup that is far below average.

Spread

White Sox +1.5 (-103)

Mets -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

White Sox +218

Mets -242

Totals

OVER 8 (+102)

UNDER 8 (-114)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

White Sox vs Mets Betting Trends

The White Sox are 14-14 ATS when playing on the road.

The White Sox are 30-25 ATS this season.

The UNDER is 16-11-1 when Chicago plays on the road.

The Mets are 15-12 ATS when playing at home.

The Mets are 9-11 ATS against American League opponents.

The UNDER is 16-9-2 when New York plays at Citi Field.

White Sox vs Mets Injury Reports

Chicago White Sox

Fraser Ellard, RP - Out.

Tyler Gilbert, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

White Sox vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Greg Cantone of Statsalt writes, "Prior to the current series, the Mets have dominated the White Sox, coming out on top in five of their previous six matchups, and swept them in Chicago the last time they met. New York hurlers have limited Chicago to three runs or less in four of their last five contests overall. The Mets average six runs per game against the White Sox pitching staff during their prior series in New York.