Yankees vs Angels Odds, Spread, and Total

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after a walk during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 26, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Aiming to lock down their seventh consecutive series win, the New York Yankees (33–20) face off against the Los Angeles Angels (25–28) tonight at Angel Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 9:38 p.m. EST.

New York took the opener 5–1 yesterday behind Anthony Volpe's bases-clearing double and Ryan Yarbrough's strong six-inning start, giving up just one run on two hits.

Carlos Rodon (6–3, 2.88 ERA) takes the mound for New York, bringing a 0.96 WHIP and 80 strikeouts over 65.2 innings. Opposing him is Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (2–1, 3.60 ERA), who gave up five runs in 4.2 innings in his last start.

Aaron Judge continues to lead the Yankees (and the majors) with a .398 batting average, along with his 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. For the Angels, Taylor Ward has contributed 15 home runs and 37 RBIs, while Nolan Schanuel boasts a .274 average.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-123)

Angels +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Yankees -186

Angels +169

Total

Over 9 (-112)

Under 9 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The total has gone under in six of the Yankees' last seven games.

The total has gone under in 12 of the Angels' past 18 games against the Yankees.

The Yankees are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games.

The Angels are 8-3 straight up in their last 11 games.

The Yankees are 8-2 in the past 10 games they were the favorites.

The Angels are 6-1 in their past seven games as underdogs.

Yankees vs Angels Injury Reports

Yankees

Luis Gil, SP - 60-day IL (lat).

JT Brubaker, SP - 60-day IL (ribs).

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL (elbows).

Angels

Logan O'Hoppe, C - Day-to-day (head).

Mike Trout, RF - 10-day IL (knee).

Robert Stephenson, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees vs Angels Predictions and Picks

"New York turns to one of the hottest pitchers in baseball in lefty Carlos Rodon, who has given up just 37 hits in 65.2 innings of work .... Meanwhile, Angels lefty Tyler Anderson is struggling at the moment, giving up nine runs over his last two starts to push his ERA to 3.60 in 2025. While that's not a bad number, Anderson's underlying metrics are concerning. To top things off, Los Angeles has the worst bullpen ERA in the league. So even if Anderson pitches well, I don't trust the Angels ‘pen to keep things in check once he exits." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated

"The Yankees are playing their best baseball of the season right now, and with Rodón on the mound, they have a significant advantage in this matchup. The Angels have cooled off considerably after their eight-game winning streak, and their offense hasn't shown any signs of breaking out of their slump. While Tyler Anderson has been serviceable, he doesn't have the firepower to shut down this Yankees lineup that features MLB's best hitter in Aaron Judge." — Joe Jensen, Predictem