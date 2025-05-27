Rutgers Freshman Becomes Tunnel to Towers Student Athlete Advocate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: A person touches a name on the panel of names at the 9/11 memorial site on September 11, 2024 in New York City. Family, friends, first responders and dignitaries are at Ground Zero honoring the lives of those lost on the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. Memorials are also being held at the Pentagon in Arlington, VA and at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA.

Rutgers University freshman Caitlin Collins hails from a family of firefighters, so when the opportunity came to show support to fallen heroes of September 11th, she threw her hat into the ring.

"It's my way of giving back to the people I know who have served," Collins told Fox Sports Radio New Jersey a couple of days before Memorial Day. "I think about sharing the stories of growing up in a firehouse, navigating holidays, birthdays, and graduations around my dad's firehouse schedule. Growing up around it I learned about the scarifies first responders make every day."

Collins is the daughter of a firefighter captain, granddaughter of a retired firefighter, and great-granddaughter of a former battalion chief.

This spring, she just completed her freshman season on the Rutgers women's Lacrosse team and is now the latest member of the Student Athlete Advocate Program through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Foundation was formed over 20 years ago in honor of the sacrifice made by FDNY Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001.

The Foundation has supported the nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen heroes.

According to a press release issued by T2T, since 2021, Tunnel to Towers has joined up with the NCAA to provide an opportunity to "connect current student-athletes to the foundation’s mission and ensure young Americans 'Never Forget' the sacrifices made by first responders and military members."

To date, 18 student-athletes and young professionals have collaborated with the foundation to participate in the initiative.

Collins was chosen along with Jack Holl, a senior water polo player at Pennsylvania State University-Behrend, to represent the foundation.

Continued Collins: "I would always see their commercials, and my dad's fire station has worked with the Foundation in the past. We had a 'My Cause' game back in March, and it was a no-brainer to choose Tunnels to Towers. I went to their website, and they had a column for student athletes, and I saw other athletes sharing their stories, and I wanted to be a part of it."

Added Tunnel to Towers Media Relations Manager Nick Diamantis: "Caitlin's background was everything we looked for in building this program. Her long lineage of family and first responder units totally captures what we try to do here to get a younger demographic of people helping out the Foundation, spreading the mission nationwide."

Collins will take part in the Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb on June 1 in New York City at One World Observatory. The event has been taking place since 2015, and celebrates the life and scarifies of all 9-11 heroes.

"It's a way to give back and carry on the legacy of others. Seeing other people my age grow up the same way you did is relatable, and it's fun to be a part of. I was born in 2006, so I only know the post-9/11 world, so it's important to me to promote that we never forget what families have gone through."