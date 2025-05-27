Knicks vs Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 25: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks look to win another game on the road and even their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Indiana Pacers at two games apiece.

The Knicks won Game 3, 106–100, pulling off a comeback reminiscent of the Pacers' earlier performance. New York overcame a 20-point deficit to take the win. The game remained close in the final minutes, but this time, the Knicks delivered in the clutch. Most of the key statistics were fairly even, with New York shooting 43% from the field. The biggest difference came from beyond the arc: the Knicks made 11 three-pointers to the Pacers' 5. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for New York with a double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Despite the loss, the Pacers are still in a strong position to take a commanding 3–1 series lead. Each team has now mounted a major comeback in the series. Game 3 also marked the first time in a while that Indiana failed to shoot over 50% from the field. The Pacers shot 44% and struggled to find their usual depth scoring and three-point efficiency. Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 20 points, and the team will look to bounce back by delivering more consistent offense from start to finish.

Spread

Knicks +2 (+101)

Pacers -2 (-113)

Moneyline

Knicks +121

Pacers -132

Total

OVER 220.5 (-112)

UNDER 220.5 (-103)

*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Pacers Betting Trends

New York is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games on the road.

New York is 2-5 SU in its last seven games when playing on the road against Indiana.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of New York's last 12 games against an opponent in the Central Division.

Indiana is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Indiana's last six games.

Indiana is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

Knicks vs Pacers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

None

Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out

Aaron Nesmith, SF - Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 4.

Knicks vs Pacers Predictions and Picks

New York is ranked ninth in scoring, ninth in defense, and eighth in point differential. Their defense stepped up in the second half of Game 3, and they played a near-perfect fourth quarter on both ends of the floor. Jalen Brunson leads the team in points and assists; while his scoring is trending downward in this series, he's still putting up impressive numbers. The Knicks excelled at securing key rebounds down the stretch, and they'll need to set the tone early in Game 4, as it may be difficult to slow down the Pacers' offense again on the road.

Indiana is ranked seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Their defense showed up in Game 3, but for once, their field goal efficiency did not. Obi Toppin leads the team in field goal percentage, though he hasn't contributed much in this series aside from rebounding well in Game 1. The Pacers did a good job matching the Knicks in free throws and rebounds. Indiana should be able to bounce back, improve their field goal percentage above 50%, and tighten up their three-point defense.

Best Bet: Indiana Spread