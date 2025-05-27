Karl Anthony Towns Carries Knicks Latest 20-point Comeback

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

For almost an entire first half, the New York Knicks looked like a dead team walking. Then, like they did in Boston during the Eastern Conference Semifinals, New York put together an improbable 20-point comeback to stun the Pacers, the NBA, and everyone watching on Memorial Day eve to the tune of 106-100.

Suddenly a series that looked finished, is 2-1 Indiana. That doesn't mean the Knicks are back; and it certainly doesn't mean they are going to pull off the impossible and win this series, but at the very least, they have a pulse.

On a night where Jalen Brunson found himself in foul trouble with four-personal fouls in the first half, and had to spend large chunks of time in the second half on the bench, the Knicks got a virtuoso performance from its bench, and center Karl Anthony Towns.

Towns, who has been much maligned at times by the fan base, was simply awesome on Sunday night. 20 of his 24 points came in the fourth quarter. His 26-foot jump shot brought the Knicks to within one-point 85-84 with 8:35 to go. He followed that up with a bucket and free-throw on a defensive charge to give the Knicks a stunning 87-85 lead with 8:02 to go.

Towns wasn't alone. Mile McBride was awesome to when he came into this game for Brunson, and filled in admirably.

By himself he led the Knicks on a 7-0 run at the tail end of the third quarter that brought New York to within eight points at 78-70, and turned what seemed like the impossible into something very, very plausible.

When he did touch the floor, Brunson made his shots count. His two-point shot with 7:10 to go gave New York an 89-88 lead. That was before Pascal Siakam nailed a bucket to give the Pacers the lead right back.

But Towns wouldn't let his teammates down. He nailed both of his free throws, and later drilled a 30-foot jumper to give the Knicks a 94-90 lead with 5:10 to play.

From then on it was about the Knicks defense. Indiana just couldn't get on a roll. Tyrese Haliburton was a virtual spectator in the fourth quarter, and Siakam didn't quiet have the impact he had in Game 2.

After Brunson hit a pair of free throws to give the Knicks a 104-100 lead, Siakam's three-point attempt was brought down by Josh Hart - who started the game on the bench because of his slump in this series. While Hart didn't enjoy a great game, he sank his final two free throws to ice it for the Knicks.

While it is true that no team has ever comeback down 0-2 to win a conference finals in the NBA, the door has been cracked open for the Knicks to make a little history.