Chicago White Sox vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 26: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets hits a walk off sacrifice fly RBI against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning to win the game 2-1during their game at Citi Field on May 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox will continue their series against the New York Mets tonight. The two teams are in the midst of two drastically different seasons, as the White Sox suffer through another campaign at the bottom of the AL Central standings while the Mets fight for first place in the NL East.

On a roster that is largely bereft of talent, White Sox starting pitcher Shane Smith has been a welcome breath of fresh air. The young righty has put up a 2.36 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over his 10 2025 starts. However, Smith's last start was one of the worst of his season, an outing that saw him yield three runs over five innings to the Seattle Mariners. The Mets are a dangerous offensive team, making this appearance an important rebound opportunity for Chicago's ace.

The Mets have circled around to the bottom of their rotation, a fact that would mean a subpar starter on the mound for most teams. For New York, it means Tylor Megill, a pitcher who has been well above average throughout his 10 starts. Megill has had a stretch of short, inefficient outings, but a matchup with the abysmal White Sox offense is a prime opportunity for the righty to get through five or six clean innings.

Spread

  • White Sox +1.5 (-101)
  • Mets -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • White Sox +228
  • Mets -258

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (-106)
  • Under 7.5 (-111)

*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The White Sox are 30-24 ATS overall this season.
  • The White Sox are 14-13 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The under is 16-10-1 ATS when the White Sox play on the road.
  • The Mets are 8-11 ATS when playing an American League opponent.
  • The Mets are 17-23 ATS when they enter the game as favorites.
  • The under is 13-8-2 when New York enters a game as the home favorite.

White Sox vs Mets Injury Reports

Chicago White Sox

  • Fraser Ellard, RP — Out.
  • Tyler Gilbert, RP — Out.

New York Mets

  • Jesse Winker, DH — Out.
  • Jose Siri, OF — Out.

White Sox vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Chris Ruffolo of PickDawgz writes, "I'm on the Mets here. I know the White Sox had a solid series this past weekend against Texas, but the Mets looked really good in their own right against a tougher opponent in the Dodgers, and I'm not sold on Adrian Houser after one start back. The Mets know what he's tossing, and I think that the White Sox will have trouble matching against Clay Holmes here. Give me the Mets in this one." 

The Mets should win this game, but betting their spread at less than plus money is unappealing. Instead, the under is worth a look. Smith is playing elite baseball, and the White Sox have been quite poor at the plate. The two starting pitchers should both put together quality outings, with the Mets holding Chicago to one or two runs en route to a win.

