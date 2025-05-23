Rangers’ Zibanejad Under Spotlight With New Coach Sullivan Following Scoring Slump

ELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 10: Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 10, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

The Rangers' star center Mika Zibanejad faces mounting pressure as his point totals fell sharply from 91 to 58 over two seasons. New coach Mike Sullivan must now spark life into the $8.5 million player's game.

Stats tell a stark tale. After putting up 81 and 91 points under Gerard Gallant, his production crashed during Peter Laviolette's stint behind the bench. Short passes missed their mark. Shots sailed wide.

Sullivan steps in as the team's 38th coach, their third switch in quick succession. The timing proves critical with Zibanejad starting year two of his massive contract that runs through 2027.

His iron-clad no-move clause blocks any trade plans until the deal's final stretch. The team must find ways to reignite his scoring touch rather than seek outside help.

The free agent pool offers slim pickings. While Sam Bennett might fit the bill, his salary demands would likely match Zibanejad's hefty price tag.

Young guns Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann still lack NHL experience, leaving the team short on internal fixes.

Yet hope springs from Sullivan's track record. His past success with star players hints at better days ahead, though fixing Zibanejad's game could test his coaching skills like never before.