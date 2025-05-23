Pacers vs Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers look to take a 2-0 series lead back home in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the New York Knicks.

The Pacers won Game 1 on the road, 138-135, in overtime. It was a close game throughout, but the Knicks held a 14-point lead with just a few minutes remaining. Indiana mounted another impressive playoff comeback, with Tyrese Haliburton hitting a game-tying two-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. The Pacers shot 51% from the field and outpaced the Knicks in made three-pointers, 15-11. They also took good care of the ball. Haliburton led the team in scoring with a double-double: 31 points and 11 assists.

The Knicks are looking to bounce back after letting Game 1 slip away. New York also shot 51% from the field and made seven more free throws than the Pacers, although they missed 12 from the line. The Knicks dominated on the boards and outscored Indiana in the paint by 12 points. However, they squandered huge performances from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Brunson scored 43 points, while Towns recorded a double-double with 35 points and 12 rebounds.

On the bright side for New York, they just need small adjustments in better ball control, improved free-throw shooting, and sharper execution in crunch time.

Spread

Pacers +6 (-103)

Knicks -6 (-104)

Moneyline

Pacers +218

Knicks -242

Total

Over 225.5 (-102)

225.5 (-102) Under 225.5 (-125)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Knicks Betting Trends

Indiana is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in six of Indiana's last eight games.

Indiana is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone over in five of New York's last six games against Indiana.

The total has gone under in eight of New York's last 12 games at home.

New York is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games when playing at home against Indiana.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson, SF — Out.

New York Knicks

None.

Pacers vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Indiana ranks seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Their defense was below average in Game 1, but the offense continues to trend upward. Pascal Siakam leads the team in scoring and contributed 17 points in Game 1. Whether they're leading by a wide margin or trailing late, this team consistently finds ways to compete and push the game to the final buzzer. Indiana benefits from balanced scoring off the bench, efficient production from the starters, and a strong sense of confidence.

New York ranks ninth in scoring, ninth in defense, and eighth in point differential. Like the Pacers, their offense showed up in Game 1, but the defense fell short. Jalen Brunson leads the team in both points and assists, and he gave an outstanding performance in the opener. Game 1 was a tightly contested battle, with the Knicks holding a slight edge in game flow before taking their foot off the gas in the final quarter. Moving forward, New York will need more production from their bench and a stronger effort to match Indiana from beyond the arc.

Best Bet: Indiana Spread.