New York Yankees vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the first inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will hit the road and come to the West Coast for a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies. Comparing these teams is like looking at apples and oranges, as the Yankees currently hold a commanding lead in the AL East, while the Rockies are by far the worst team in the MLB.

New York's rotation has been spotted with injury all season long, and tonight's starter, Clarke Schmidt, is no exception. He started the season on the IL and missed a start earlier in May, making this game against an abysmal Colorado offense a big opportunity for Schmidt to knock off a bit of the rust. He has already made six starts this season, putting up a 4.41 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP throughout his appearances. Those numbers are the definition of mediocrity, but they indicate a level of play that should be more than enough to best the Rockies.

As if things could not get any worse for the Rockies, their projected starter for the day, Chase Dollander, was just placed on the 15-day IL. In his stead, right-hander Tanner Gordon will make his second start of the season. Gordon's lone appearance on the year came against the Detroit Tigers, in which he gave up four runs over six innings of work. There is not much basis to judge Gordon's work on, but it is fair to expect a fair amount of rust, seeing as it has been a couple of weeks since his last start. Rust does not bode well against one of the best offenses in the MLB at Coors Field.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-216)

Rockies +1.5 (+177)

Moneyline

Yankees -320

Rockies +262

Totals

OVER 12 (-110)

UNDER 12 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Yankees are 9-10 ATS as road favorites.

The Yankees are 10-8 ATS against National League opponents.

The UNDER is 24-19-2 when the Yankees enter the game as favorites.

The Rockies are 16-33 ATS, one of the worst records in the league.

The Rockies are 7-16 ATS as home underdogs.

The OVER is 13-10-1 when the Rockies play at Coors Field.

Yankees vs Rockies Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.

Colorado Rockies

Thairo Estrada, 2B - Out.

Victor Vodnik, RP - Out.

Kris Bryant, DH - Out.

Yankees vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

Arthur Reyes of Statsalt writes, "The New York Yankees are on fire while the Colorado Rockies are on pace to be the worst team in MLB history. In the month of May, these starting pitchers are in two completely different levels as Clarke Schmidt is 1-0 with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 18.0 innings (three starts) while Bradley Blalock is 0-2 with an 8.00 ERA and a 2.220 WHIP in 9.0 innings (two starts) thus far.