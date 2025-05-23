New York Red Bulls vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Emil Forsberg #10 of the New York Red Bulls controls the ball whilst under pressure from Fafà Picault #7 of Inter Miami CF during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Are the New York Red Bulls becoming the "Inter Miami" of the north … in a bad way? The club's dates are lively enough in offense to produce a trend of high-scoring outcomes. But the Red Bulls are also dropping points left and right, hoping to stop the bleeding against DC United when the teams square off at Audi Field in the nation's capital at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time this Saturday night.

It makes things worse for New York that DC United is playing fine football at home. The most impressive recent win in Washington was a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids in which DC's fierce tackling frustrated Colorado's visit with 20 collective fouls. But the Eagles also showed off their depth in a gritty U.S. Open Cup triumph over Charlotte this week.

Given all that, the Red Bulls' supporters can't complain about Saturday's neutral goal spread.

Spread

New York Red Bulls 0.0 (+102)

DC United 0.0 (-122)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +175

DC United +145

Draw +255

Total

Over 2.5 (-110)

Under 2.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls are 1-0-3 in their last four MLS matches.

The total has gone over in five of New York's last six appearances.

DC is unbeaten in four straight home games across all competitions.

Totals have gone over in four of New York and DC's last five meetings.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a hamstring pull.

Forward Serge Ngoma is questionable with a thigh injury.

DC United

Forward Dominique Badji is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Christian Benteke is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Lukas McNaughton is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Kristian Fletcher is questionable with an ankle injury.

Forward João Peglow is questionable with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani is questionable with a knee injury.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Predictions and Picks

DC United's attack isn't going anywhere fast, with so many front-line contributors on the mend from injury. But if the DC team's lack of goals in league play is why Saturday's O/U betting is balanced below three total goals, why aren't the New York Red Bulls favored to win with a better offense?

New York's backs are making as many errors as Miami's, it's just not a national headline. The Red Bulls' flaws defending were evident in Jacob Shames of The Tennessean's recap of Nashville's winning goal: "(Alex) Muyl walled off the Red Bulls' Raheem Edwards, and … put the ball on a tee for Hany Mukhtar."