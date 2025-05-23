ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New York City vs Chicago Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC looks to make it two wins in a row. New York is 6-3-5 and sits seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They recently defeated the New…

Michael Garaventa
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Andrés Perea #8 of New York City FC controls the ball in the first half against Randall Leal #11 of D.C. United at Audi Field on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 14: Andrés Perea #8 of New York City FC controls the ball in the first half against Randall Leal #11 of D.C. United at Audi Field on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

New York City FC looks to make it two wins in a row.

New York is 6-3-5 and sits seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They recently defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0, scoring an early goal in the first half and adding an insurance goal early in the second. Although New York lost the possession battle 65–35, they outshot the Red Bulls 13–10. However, they could improve their passing accuracy and get more shots on target.

Chicago is 5-4-4 and currently ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Fire are coming off a 3-1 win over New England in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. They scored just before halftime and added two more goals in the final 20 minutes of the match. The only goal they conceded was an own goal in the 89th minute. Despite being outshot 9–4, 75% of their shots were on target, and they won the possession battle 64–36.

Spread

  • New York City -0.5 (+105)
  • Chicago +0.5 (-125)

Moneyline

  • New York City +100
  • Chicago +235
  • Draw +285

Total

  • OVER 3 (-125)
  • UNDER 3 (+105)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City vs Chicago Betting Trends

  • New York City is 5-0-2 at home.
  • New York City is 5-2 ATS at home.
  • New York City is 3-4 O/U at home.
  • Chicago is 4-0-3 on the road.
  • Chicago is 4-3 ATS on the road.
  • Chicago is 7-0 O/U on the road.

New York City vs Chicago Injury Reports

New York City

  • Malachi Jones, LW - Broken leg
  • Jacob Arroyave, MF - Knee injury
  • Kevin O'Toole, LB - Leg injury
  • Keaton Parks, MF - Foot injury

Chicago

  • Chase Gasper, LB - Hamstring injury
  • David Poreba, MF - Torn ligaments
  • Leonardo Barroso, RB - Leg injury
  • Carlos Teran, CB - Hamstring injury

New York City vs Chicago Predictions and Picks

New York has a goal differential of +1, and each of their last eight matches has featured two goals or fewer. NYC ranks 16th in goal difference, tied for 20th in goals scored, 25th in assists, and tied for 4th in goals conceded. Alonso Martínez leads the team with seven goals, and in his last match, he recorded one goal and one assist. The NYC defense has kept five clean sheets in their last eight games. However, New York had gone two games without scoring before netting two goals against the Red Bulls.

The Fire have a goal differential of 0, and their last four matches have all been high-scoring affairs. Chicago is tied for 17th in goal difference, tied for 6th in goals scored, tied for 11th in assists, and tied for 26th in goals conceded. Hugo Cuypers leads the team with eight goals and has scored in three of his last five matches. Chicago has won four straight games, scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.

Best Bet: Chicago Moneyline

Chicago's scoring is trending upward, while New York has struggled to score against some below-average teams in the conference. One of those matches was a shutout loss at home to Montréal, who hold the worst record in the Eastern Conference. New York has the edge defensively, but their offense has been inconsistent. Lately, Chicago has been performing well on both sides of the ball.

Chicago FireNYCFC
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Emil Forsberg #10 of the New York Red Bulls controls the ball whilst under pressure from Fafà Picault #7 of Inter Miami CF during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
MLSNew York Red Bulls vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 14: Sean Nealis #15 of New York Red Bulls and Ahmed Qasem #37 of Nashville SC battle for the ball during the second half of the match at GEODIS Park on May 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
MLSNew York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Mitja Ilenič #35 of New York City FC brings the ball down the field in the second half against the D.C. United at Audi Field on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
MLSNew York City FC vs New York Red Bulls: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect