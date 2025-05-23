New York City vs Chicago Odds, Spread, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 14: Andrés Perea #8 of New York City FC controls the ball in the first half against Randall Leal #11 of D.C. United at Audi Field on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

New York City FC looks to make it two wins in a row.

New York is 6-3-5 and sits seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They recently defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0, scoring an early goal in the first half and adding an insurance goal early in the second. Although New York lost the possession battle 65–35, they outshot the Red Bulls 13–10. However, they could improve their passing accuracy and get more shots on target.

Chicago is 5-4-4 and currently ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Fire are coming off a 3-1 win over New England in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. They scored just before halftime and added two more goals in the final 20 minutes of the match. The only goal they conceded was an own goal in the 89th minute. Despite being outshot 9–4, 75% of their shots were on target, and they won the possession battle 64–36.

Spread

New York City -0.5 (+105)

Chicago +0.5 (-125)

Moneyline

New York City +100

Chicago +235

Draw +285

Total

OVER 3 (-125)

UNDER 3 (+105)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City vs Chicago Betting Trends

New York City is 5-0-2 at home.

New York City is 5-2 ATS at home.

New York City is 3-4 O/U at home.

Chicago is 4-0-3 on the road.

Chicago is 4-3 ATS on the road.

Chicago is 7-0 O/U on the road.

New York City vs Chicago Injury Reports

New York City

Malachi Jones, LW - Broken leg

Jacob Arroyave, MF - Knee injury

Kevin O'Toole, LB - Leg injury

Keaton Parks, MF - Foot injury

Chicago

Chase Gasper, LB - Hamstring injury

David Poreba, MF - Torn ligaments

Leonardo Barroso, RB - Leg injury

Carlos Teran, CB - Hamstring injury

New York City vs Chicago Predictions and Picks

New York has a goal differential of +1, and each of their last eight matches has featured two goals or fewer. NYC ranks 16th in goal difference, tied for 20th in goals scored, 25th in assists, and tied for 4th in goals conceded. Alonso Martínez leads the team with seven goals, and in his last match, he recorded one goal and one assist. The NYC defense has kept five clean sheets in their last eight games. However, New York had gone two games without scoring before netting two goals against the Red Bulls.

The Fire have a goal differential of 0, and their last four matches have all been high-scoring affairs. Chicago is tied for 17th in goal difference, tied for 6th in goals scored, tied for 11th in assists, and tied for 26th in goals conceded. Hugo Cuypers leads the team with eight goals and has scored in three of his last five matches. Chicago has won four straight games, scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.

Best Bet: Chicago Moneyline