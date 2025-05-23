Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Early-season baseball does not get much better than this. Two of the best teams in the MLB will clash when the Los Angeles Dodgers make the cross-country trip to the Big Apple to take on the New York Mets. Both teams are in contention for their respective division titles, making this an excellent potential playoff preview.

Seeing a modern-day legend take the mound is always a special moment, a moment that Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw will provide fans tonight. Kershaw is far removed from his Cy Young days, and injuries to his left knee delayed the beginning of his 2025 season until May 17, a game in which Kershaw allowed five runs over four innings to the crosstown Los Angeles Angels. That is obviously a fairly poor outing, but it is fair to expect the lefty to produce a better effort after he has shaken off the offseason rust.

On the other side of things, Mets starter Griffin Canning will make his tenth start of the season. The first nine have gone exceptionally well, with Canning posting a 2.47 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. While he does not often work deep into ball games, the righty has proven himself to be capable of creating five or six innings of solid pitching work, always giving New York a chance to win when tasked with the start. The Dodgers will be one of the biggest tests of Canning's season, as the Los Angeles offense ranks near or at the top in most major offensive metrics.

Spread

Dodgers -1.5 (+144)

Mets +1.5 (-173)

Moneyline

Dodgers -114

Mets +101

Totals

Over 9 (+107)

Under 9 (-114)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 9-12 ATS when playing on the road.

The Dodgers are 3-5 ATS when playing after a day off.

The under is 11-10 when Los Angeles plays on the road.

The Mets are 3-0 ATS when they enter the game as home underdogs.

The Mets are 12-10 ATS when playing at Citi Field.

The over is 4-2-1 when the Mets play after a day off.

Dodgers vs Mets Injury Reports

Los Angeles Dodgers

Kirby Yates, RP - Out.

Evan Phillips, RP - Out.

Michael Kopech, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

Dodgers vs Mets Predictions and Picks

David Delano of Winners and Whiners writes, "Backing the Mets on the moneyline is the sharp play here. Griffin Canning's consistency and the Mets' recent success in his starts (eight straight wins) provide a strong foundation. Meanwhile, Clayton Kershaw is still working his way back and looked shaky in his first outing, making it hard to trust the Dodgers as road favorites. The Mets' pitching edge, combined with home-field advantage and momentum, makes them the smart bet to take the series opener."