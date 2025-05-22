Nick Sirianni: From Rookie Skepticism to Super Bowl Triumph and Eagles’ Beloved Leader

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 15: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

The Eagles signed Nick Sirianni to a new deal Monday. The move came after he led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title and his second championship game appearance.

"I'm not going to get into the details of any of that stuff. Sorry, I don't want to," said Sirianni to AP News.

In four years as head coach, Sirianni built a 48-20 record during regular play. His teams made the playoffs each season, with two Super Bowl trips. The latest ended in victory when they beat Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX.

"I'm sure we'll find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward, and he's done an outstanding job,” said Eagles Chairman Jeffrey Lurie to The Athletic.

At age 43, Sirianni's .706 win rate tops all current NFL coaches. He ranks fifth in NFL history, behind legends Guy Chamberlin, John Madden, Vince Lombardi, and George Allen.

Last year's Eagles struck hard on both sides of the ball. The offense ranked seventh in scoring. Their defense stood even taller, second-best in points allowed and first in yards stopped. They blazed through a 16-1 run to finish 2024, including playoff wins.

No NFL coach had ever reached four playoffs, two conference titles, and won a Super Bowl in their first four years until Sirianni. His combined 54 wins in regular and postseason games sit just shy of the record for a coach's first four seasons.

Fresh staff picks in 2024 paid off big. New coaches Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio helped six players earn All-Pro spots.