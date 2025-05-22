New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees is late with the tag as Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers steals second base during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are making a statement in their series with the Texas Rangers, winning the first two games to secure a solid lead in the AL East and knock the Lone Stars back down to the .500 mark. The only twist is that New York isn't doing the job the way the Yankees might have been expected to. Things have turned stingy in a series of pitching duels, and another low-scoring game could ensue.

The Yankees host the Rangers in today's series closer at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Aaron Judge is having such a spring slugging the baseball that "All Rise!" is a social media trend, and sportsbooks are offering collections of prop bets on separate menus called "Judge." Yet, analysts judge the series closer warily, making a consensus prediction of only O/U (7.5) total runs scored in today's game.

Chilly weather has been known to produce slow pitches and hard hits. If the contest isn't rained out, could there be more scoring than Las Vegas expects?

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+140)

Rangers +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Yankees -152

Rangers +142

Total

Over 7 (-108)

Under 7 (-102)

*The above data was collected on May 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Betting Trends

The New York Yankees are 5-1 in their last six ball games.

Totals have gone under in six of New York's last seven games.

New York is 6-1 in its last seven home games.

The Texas Rangers are 1-4 in their last five ball games.

The total has gone under in five of Texas' last six contests.

Texas is 1-6 in its last seven games at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is out for four-to-six more weeks with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is doubtful to return this season with an ankle fracture.

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

Texas Rangers

Center fielder Evan Carter is on the 10-day IL with a right quadriceps strain.

Relief pitcher Chris Martin is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder fatigue.

Shortstop Corey Seager is on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury.

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Predictions and Picks

MLB sharks are skeptical that Texas probable pitcher Nathan Eovaldi can keep up a sizzling pace through June. Eovaldi has allowed no runs in his last two starts, though he was dicey against the Yanks in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Yanks' scheduled starter Carlos Rodon has been a strikeout machine against the Rangers as of late, fanning 11 Texas batters in a recent performance against the Lone Stars. Nick Mongiovi of AMNY says, "In addition to the low ERA and high strikeout number, Rodón has a 0.92 WHIP. The 32-year-old has stayed healthy, giving the Yankees 48.2 innings, which is the third most in the majors. He's also had a 0.70 ERA over his last four starts and has cut back on the walks."