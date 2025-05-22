Jets Expected To Win League-Worst 5.5 Games in 2025 as Bills Look To Rule AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets celebrates with teammates after throwing his 500th career touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Vegas Insider odds paint a bleak picture for the New York Jets in 2025. At 5.5 wins, they sit at rock bottom of NFL predictions. The Bills, their division foes, tower above with 11.5 expected wins.

"The Bills won the division last year by five games, the largest margin in the league," said Judy Battista to NFL Media Group. "The Jets are starting a new era with Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields, but New York finished eight games behind Buffalo in 2024 — that's an awful lot of ground to make up."

In the middle of the pack, Miami and New England share identical 8.5-win forecasts. This creates an unusual three-game gap between Buffalo and its closest rivals, the widest split across all NFL divisions.

Josh Allen, the current NFL MVP, leads Buffalo's charge into 2025. Since Brady's exit from New England in 2020, the Bills have dominated the division for five straight years.

Under Mike Vrabel's fresh leadership, the Patriots aim to climb out of last place. Their offseason brought major changes, with significant upgrades to both offense and defense.

Miami's chances of dethroning Buffalo keep shrinking. "That fervor has passed with each successive miss and, especially, this offseason's lack of moves to better the roster," Battista pointed out.