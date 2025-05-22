Gretzky Names Billy Smith Most Challenging NHL Goalie He Ever Faced

TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 08: Billy Smith #30 stops a shot by Grant Ledyard #3 at the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Game at the Air Canada Centre on November 8, 2009 in Toronto, Canada.

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky singled out New York Islanders' Billy Smith as his most formidable opponent between the pipes. "They're all so good; they're such good athletes. And they're better athletes today than they were 40 years ago. But Billy Smith, the game was on the line, the pressure and the thing that made him so good is he hated me, and I hated him," Gretzky said.

During his stint with the Islanders, Smith claimed four consecutive Stanley Cup titles. Through an 18-year NHL career spanning 1971 to 1989, he amassed 305 victories and shut out opponents 22 times. His fierce play style earned him 490 minutes in the penalty box.

Smith's skills brought him both a Vezina Trophy and the coveted Conn Smythe Trophy in the 1982-83 Cup run. Standing tall among his peers, he posted an impressive .895 save rate.

The intense rivalry shaped their on-ice battles. "He was too good and too smart for that. If I was back there, he would have been swinging his stick at me," Gretzky admitted, explaining why he avoided his signature move behind the net when facing Smith.

They called him "Battlin'," a fitting name for a netminder who mixed raw skill with pure grit. His clutch performances defined many key matches in the 1980s.

Time has softened the old grudge. "Now that we're done and over, we have a mutual respect for each other," Gretzky shared. "And he was, no question, one of the greatest ever."

Their showdowns took place in hockey's hard-hitting golden age. The Islanders and Oilers met repeatedly in crucial playoff matches throughout the 1980s, with Smith and Gretzky at center stage.