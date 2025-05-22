ContestsEvents
Choke Artists: Knicks Cough Up 17-Point Lead, Lose Game 1

The Knicks suffered a historic collapse of epic proportions on Wednesday night at the Garden. Now the Pacers lead 1-0.

Michael Cohen
Obi Toppin slams home the game winner for Indiana.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers dunks the ball against the New York Knicks during overtime in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

 (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

When Tyrese Halliburton got his hands on the basketball, hurriedly ran back behind the line to square up and shoot what he thought would be a game winning three-pointer. This shot initially bounced off the rim, shot straight up into the air, and then fell perfectly through the hoop, he quickly put his hands to his throat to mimic the infamous Reggie Miller choke sign.

Back in 1994, Miller did the infamous choke gesture after posting 25 points against the Knicks in game 5 of that year's East Finals. Of course, the Knicks wound up winning that series.

Knicks fans can only pray a similar fate awaits the Pacers.

"We're not here to repeat history. We're here to make history," Knicks' Karl Anthony Towns said after the game.

The problem is that Game 1 was the kind of history-making the Knicks would like to forget.

Teams that held a 14-point lead with 2:45 to go in the game were 994-0 before last night's game. Make it 994-1 now.

Moreover, teams that led by nine points or more with less than a minute to go were 1434-0. You can now add a crooked number to that stat as well.

The Knicks were rolling in this one, and their momentum was only increasing as the fourth quarter was moving along, as New York built a 17-point lead (111-96) with 6:26 to play after Towns nailed a three-pointer.

Then it all fell apart.

Aaron Nesmith was a man on a mission for Indiana. The guard nailed six consecutive three-point attempts as the Pacers closed the gap to just two points with 22 seconds to go. After both teams exchanged free throws, the ball wound up in Haliburton's hand,s who lined up and nailed the game-tying shot as time expired.

In overtime, the Knicks clung to a 129-128 lead before an errant pass in the direction of Jalen Brunson bounced off the Knicks' MVP's fingers and rolled out of bounds. After review, it was determined that Brunson was the last to touch the ball, turning it over to Indiana.

The Knicks never really recovered after that, even with Brunson knocking down free throws to keep the Knicks within a puncher's chance.

There was just too much momentum going Indiana's way. Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard exchanged buckets to give the Pacers a one-point lead before Toppin, an ex-Knick, slammed home the icing on the cake.

The Knicks still have a chance to make Game 1 a footnote, but one thing is for sure: Indiana will not go quietly.

Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
