Rangers vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees reacts after retiring the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees (28–19) look to secure a series win against the Texas Rangers (25–24) tonight at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST.

Yesterday's 5–2 victory in the opener featured home runs from Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, along with a 10-strikeout shutout performance from starter Will Warren.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (1–0, 3.70 ERA), making his third start of the season, will take the mound today for the Yankees. He'll face Rangers ace Jacob deGrom (4–1, 2.29 ERA), coming off an eight-inning shutout in his last time out.

Offensively, Judge comfortably leads the majors with his .403 batting average. He also leads the Yankees with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs, while Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

The Rangers, who have dropped three of their last four, turn to Wyatt Langford (nine home runs), Adolis Garcia (24 RBIs), and Josh Smith (.295 average).

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-225)

Yankees +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline

Rangers +100

Yankees -106

Total

Over 7.5 (+103)

Under 7.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone under in four of the Rangers' last five games.

The total has gone under in five of the Yankees' last six games.

The Rangers are 10-12 when playing on the road this season.

The Yankees are 14-11 when playing at home this season.

The Rangers are 17-6 in games where they're named the favorites.

The Yankees are 0-5 in games when they've been named the underdogs.

Rangers vs Yankees Injury Reports

Rangers

Kumar Rocker, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Chris Martin, RP - Day-to-day (shoulder).

Corey Seager, SS - 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cody Bradford, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Jon Gray, SP - 60-day IL (wrist).

Yankees

Luis Gil, SP - 60-day IL (lat).

JT Brubaker, SP - 60-day IL (ribs).

Jake Cousins, RP - 60-day IL (forearm/pectoral).

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).

Giancarlo Stanton, SH - 60-day IL (elbows).

Marcus Stroman, SP - 15-day IL (knee).

Rangers vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"In this particular matchup, the Yankees are going to have their hands full going up against deGrom. The Rangers pitcher has looked like the ace of old, allowing a combined three runs over his last four starts .... Yarbrough has looked good since being added to the rotation, but he's only made two starts thus far, so he is not fully stretched out at this point. All it will take is manager Aaron Boone leaving him in one pitch longer than he should have been in there. Texas has the bats to take advantage of that pitch in what I expect to be a very tight matchup." — Craig Forde, Statsalt

"I'm backing the Yankees here. I just think that while Jacob deGrom is the Rangers' staff ace, Yarbrough can undoubtedly have a good start here. Likewise, I think that the lack of consistent offense could come back to hurt the Rangers and waste a perfectly good start from deGrom here. The Yankees' bats have been cooking as of late, and I think that they do enough to back Yarbrough here and get the win in the end. Give me the Yankees here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place