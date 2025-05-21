Pacers vs Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers look to steal Game 1 on the road in their Eastern Conference Final matchup against the New York Knicks.

The Pacers have had an impressive postseason so far, taking down some of the biggest names in the game. In Round 1, Indiana defeated the Milwaukee Bucks four games to one, earning two blowout wins and putting up high offensive numbers in most of the games. In Round 2, Indiana took down the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, also four games to one. The Pacers won the first two games on the road, suffered a blowout loss in Game 3, responded with a dominant win in Game 4, and then closed the series with a defensive road victory in Game 5. Their high-powered offense and field goal efficiency have remained consistent throughout.

The Knicks have also had an impressive postseason run. In Round 1, they beat a defensive-minded Detroit Pistons team four games to two. Four games in that series were decided by three points or fewer, and New York won three of those, each of them on the road. In Round 2, the Knicks eliminated the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in six games. Once again, New York secured the first two wins of the series on the road, stumbled in two of the next three games with blowout losses, but finished the job at home with their most dominant win of the playoffs.

Spread

Pacers +4.5 (-103)

Knicks -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pacers +167

Knicks -179

Total

OVER 223.5 (-108)

UNDER 224 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Knicks Betting Trends

Indiana is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Indiana's last seven games.

Indiana is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

New York is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

New York is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New York's last five games against Indiana.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out

New York Knicks

None

Pacers vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Indiana is ranked seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Obi Toppin leads the team in field goal percentage and had a decent series against the Cavaliers. His best performance came in Game 4, when he scored 20 points and shot 64% from the field. Indiana has maintained an efficient offense throughout the postseason, with solid scoring depth, consistent three-point shooting, and good ball control.

New York is ranked ninth in scoring, ninth in defense, and eighth in point differential. Jalen Brunson leads the team in points per game and assists. His best outing in the Boston series came in Game 4, when he recorded a double-double with 39 points and 12 assists. The Knicks won the season series against the Pacers two games to one. All three matchups were high scoring, with the winning team winning by double digits each time.