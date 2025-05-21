New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas: Odds, Spread, and Total

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 14: Sean Nealis #15 of New York Red Bulls and Ahmed Qasem #37 of Nashville SC battle for the ball during the second half of the match at GEODIS Park on May 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The U.S. Open Cup's problem is that MLS coaches treat early rounds like UK managers treat the FA Cup, with backup keepers and reserves on the pitch. Tonight's match in New Jersey is a breath of fresh air, considering that we know we can expect two quality lineups from teams that care about advancing.

The New York Red Bulls host FC Dallas in the Round of 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST, each club looking to build on a terrific U.S. Open Cup resume. FC Dallas has been almost unbeatable in the early rounds of an event that New York came close to winning in 2022. But with the opponents in similar spots on the Major League Soccer table, and neither on a win streak, why are the betting odds leaning New York's way?

FC Dallas has been poor after its big win at Inter Miami on April 27. Dallas required added time to defeat lower-tier AV Alta in the Round of 32, got embarrassed 0-5 at San Diego, and combined 18 fouls with four accurate shots in a loss to Houston. NYRB could have a visitor that's ripe for elimination.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.5 (-108)

FC Dallas +0.5 (-122)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls -110

FC Dallas +275

Draw +225

Total

Over 2.5 (-105)

Under 2.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas Betting Trends

The Red Bulls are 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup since falling in 2022's semifinals.

FC Dallas has had records of .500 or better in eight of the last nine tournaments.

The New York Red Bulls are 6-3-1 against FC Dallas in the last 10 meetings.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a hamstring pull.

Forward Serge Ngoma is questionable with a thigh injury.

FC Dallas

Midfielder Leo Chu is out with a knee injury.

is out with a knee injury. Defender Geovane Jesus is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget is out with an upper leg injury.

Defender Enzo Newman is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes is questionable with an illness.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas Predictions and Picks

New York's 11-goal flourish in back-to-back apps was a product of weak resistance from the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and the LA Galaxy. Since then, the Red Bulls have scored only once in two frustrating defeats, including last weekend's loss to NYCFC in the Hudson River Derby.

Lewis Morgan's injury is still a downer for New York. "Morgan has returned to full team training as he nears a return from knee surgery," blogged Joe Pantorno in AMNY yesterday. "It is uncertain if he will be available off the bench for Wednesday."