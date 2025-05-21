New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

BOSTON, MA – MAY 20: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets heads to the dugout after grounding out IN the ninth inning of a 2-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will take on the Boston Red Sox in the final game of their three-game set. The Mets dropped each of the first two games by a couple of runs, leaving this contest as the last opportunity for New York to earn a little bit of payback.

Leading the charge to earn that payback is Mets starter Tylor Megill. Megill has been a critical part of an excellent New York rotation, putting up a 3.74 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP over his nine 2025 starts. Those numbers are fairly solid, but the righty has fallen on hard times recently, including his last trip to the bump. The crosstown rival New York Yankees roughed him up for four runs in two innings of work, racking up four hits and five walks in the process. Things hardly get easier against the Red Sox, making this a big game for the course of Megill's season.

Unfortunately for the Mets, they will have to earn a victory against the best pitching that the Red Sox have to offer. Garrett Crochet is having one of the best pitching seasons in the MLB at the age of 25, posting a 2.00 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP over ten starts. Crochet has been utterly dominant, most recently demolishing the Athletics to the tune of seven innings of work and two runs allowed. However, he has been slightly less efficient at home, cracking open the door for the Mets to get some sorely needed offense going.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-162)

Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Mets +130

Red Sox -138

Totals

Over 7.5 (-115)

Under 8 (-113)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets are 9-4 ATS when they enter the game as underdogs.

The Mets are 7-10 ATS when playing an American League opponent.

The under is 16-10-1 when New York plays on the road.

The Red Sox are 10-15 ATS when they play at home.

The Red Sox are 11-13 ATS in games they play after a win.

The under is 13-10-2 when Boston plays at Fenway Park.

Mets vs Red Sox Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Jose Siri, CF - Out.

Boston Red Sox

Romy Gonzalez, 1B - Out.

Mets vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

Jake Allman of Picks and Parlays writes, "Crochet is the difference here. With a 2.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP, he's been unhittable at times, while Megill has been shaky on the road. Boston has the better offense (.254 AVG, 237 runs) and more home run power (60 HR to New York's 52). The Mets can't score right now, and the Red Sox should take advantage again. Final Score Prediction: Boston Red Sox wins 5-2."