Knicks Open East Finals as Favorites Against Rival Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against Ben Sheppard #26 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Are you ready to get nuts? Well, die-in-the-wool Knicks fans are ready to once again run into the streets, party, scream obscenities on TikTok videos galore, and go generally bonkers for their New York Knicks tonight when Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals takes place at Madison Square Garden.

It's been 25 long years since the Knicks last appeared in the Eastern Conference Finals. Back then, it was the end of the Knicks' Patrick Ewing era. An era of many close calls, and no NBA Championships to speak of. But still, the Knicks of the 1990s were as good as any team in the NBA at that time.

Standing in their way were Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller. Two all-time greats who routinely came into the Garden to suck the life out of Knicks fans.

Those Knicks never got past Jordan's Chicago Bulls. The only time they did was the year Jordan briefly retired to play baseball in 1994. The Knicks got to the Finals that year, only to lose to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in the Finals.

Miller and the Pacers were a more tangible rival. There was plenty of back-and-forth, and the Knicks beat Miller's Pacers in the 1999 East Finals before falling to a young Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs in that year's finals.

That was the last time the Knicks were the Knicks -- until Jalen Brunson showed up on the scene.

After years of Knicks futility, which we won't get to here; if you know -- you most definitely know what it's been like.

Now the Knicks are back, and the hope is the Jalen Brunson era will be more plentiful and fruitful than the Ewing era was. It's been 52 years since New York last hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy. And this team, this collection of talent from Brunson to Josh Hart; Mikal Bridges to Karl-Anthony Towns, and O.G. Anunoby; and coached by the impeccable Tom Thibodeau has as good as shot as any.

No, LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers is standing in the way. The Warriors, Nuggets, and Bucks have all been disposed of. The Miami Heat are not around. The Celtics were just knocked out by these Knicks.

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the NBA is wide open, and the Knicks have a shot to take it all.

It won't be easy of course. The 2025 Indiana Pacers beat up the Knicks last year in the Conference Semifinals. And this year, Indiana disposed of both Milwaukee and the regular season's best team: the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

The Pacers are an excellent defensive team, led by the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Myles Turner is one of the best rebounders in the league, averaging 6.5 boards per game. They are going to give the Knicks everything they've got and then some.

Expect a series not too dissimilar to the one New York played against Detroit, which was a physical, drag-em out six game set. The only difference is that Indiana is vastly more experienced in the playoffs than the Pistons.

Do the Knicks have a little more magic left in them? We will begin to get answers tonight.