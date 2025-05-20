Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action against the New York Mets during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers will begin a six-game road trip tonight when they head out East to face the New York Yankees. It is a battle of two potential American League playoff teams, setting the stage for what should be an entertaining series at the very least.

The Rangers likely did not have much in the way of expectations when they signed Patrick Corbin in the offseason. Corbin is the fifth arm in the rotation, but that has not stopped him from putting up a strong ERA of 3.35. The lefty is nearly a lock to produce an outing in the ballpark of five innings of work and a couple of runs allowed, a statline that plenty of pitchers throughout the MLB would be more than happy to earn. However, the Yankees present a staunch offensive opponent here behind one of the best lineups in the league.

The Yankees are also at the bottom of their rotation, but that has not worked out nearly as well for them as it has for the Rangers. Will Warren, tonight's starter, has struggled through his nine starts, posting a 4.61 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. The young righty had a couple of tough outings at the start of the season, but he has leveled out as of late, recently pitching seven frames of one-run ball against the Athletics. Texas ranks worse than the Athletics in nearly every single offensive metric, allowing Warren the opportunity for another solid start here.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-115)

Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Rangers +174

Yankees -190

Totals

Over 9 (-104)

Under 9 (-113)

*The above data was collected on May 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rangers are 4-1 ATS when they play after a day off.

The Rangers are 8-6 ATS as road underdogs.

The over is 11-9-1 when Texas plays on the road.

The Yankees are 5-3 ATS when they play after a day of rest.

The Yankees are 13-10 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 13-11 when New York plays in Yankee Stadium.

Rangers vs Yankees Injury Reports

Texas Rangers

Corey Seager, SS - Out.

Evan Carter, OF - Out.

Chris Martin, RP - Day-to-Day.

New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Rangers vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Texas Rangers are winning games recently, but it won't continue if they don't score more runs. They rank in the bottom five in many hitting categories. Texas was kept to three or fewer runs in three of four meetings against the Astros this past weekend. The New York Yankees have won eight of their past 11 games, including a series win against the Mets. Furthermore, Rangers pitcher Patrick Corbin does not throw hard and does not strike out many batters, which is not a good sign against this offense at Yankee Stadium. The Rangers have lost in three of Corbin's past four outings. Yankees pitcher Will Warren has been outstanding, posting a sharp 3.18 ERA this month. When the Yankees win games, they do so in blowouts. Five of their past six wins have been by two or more runs. Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5."