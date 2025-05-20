New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

BOSTON, MA – MAY 19: Pitcher Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets points to a pop up behind the plate which was not caught IN the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 19, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will continue their series against the Boston Red Sox tonight. The Red Sox defended their home field well in the opener, holding New York to a single run en route to a 3-1 victory.

The Mets will have the privilege of counting on starting pitcher Clay Holmes to make the start here. Holmes has been an integral part of one of the best rotations in the MLB, putting up a 3.14 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his nine starts this season. However, his last trip to the mound saw the Pittsburgh Pirates send Holmes to the dugout after allowing four runs in six innings. That start was likely an anomaly, but Boston's lineup is not an easy group to successfully rebound against. Holmes will be put to the test tonight.

Welcoming back a pitcher from injury is always cause for celebration, and Walker Buehler's first start in a couple of weeks is no different. Buehler's shoulder injury has evidently cleared up, opening the path for a tough first start back against the Mets. Prior to his injury, the former Los Angeles Dodger provided a handful of mediocre starts, never seeming to find his groove before the stint on the IL. New York will look to continue to keep Buehler off balance and rebound from an abysmal offensive performance in the series opener.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+130)

Red Sox +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Mets -123

Red Sox +115

Totals

Over 9 (-107)

Under 9 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets are 6-10 ATS as road favorites.

The Mets are 12-14 ATS when playing on the road overall.

The under is 13-3 when New York plays an American League opponent.

The Red Sox are 9-15 ATS when they play at home.

The Red Sox are 3-4 ATS against National League opponents.

The over is 14-7-2 in games that follow a Boston victory.

Mets vs Red Sox Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

Boston Red Sox

Romy Gonzalez, 1B - Out.

Mets vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

Mike Fink of Winners and Whiners writes, "This will be a great game between two of the best teams in baseball. The Red Sox look to step up at home, but the Mets look to step up and take over this one on this one from the first inning. The Mets should constantly drive in runs with Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and the rest of the lineup making contact and putting together strong plate appearances. The Mets should limit the Red Sox lineup with Clay Holmes, who has allowed only 19 runs in 48.2 innings pitched, tossing multiple scoreless innings to allow the bullpen to close out the game with a lead. The Mets should win the game with a strong performance on the road. Take the Mets money line as road favorites."