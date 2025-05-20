Legendary 1986 World Series Final Out Baseball Goes for $183,000 at Auction

FLUSHING, NY – OCTOBER 27: The New York Mets celebrate after winning game 7 of the 1986 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Shea Stadium on October 27, 1986 in Flushing, New York. The Mets won the series 4-3.

At auction, the historic baseball from the 1986 World Series final play sold for $183,000. This prized item marks the winning moment when the New York Mets secured their most recent title against Boston.

The sale crushed expert predictions of $80,000. Back in 2013, this same ball brought in $71,700, less than half its current value, as reported by Cllct.

Gary Carter and Jesse Orosco left their marks on this piece of history. The ball tells its own story with the inscription: "Last out game ball of the 1986 World Series. Jesse Orosco struck out Mary Barrett to make the Mets the World Champions in Shea Stadium, Final score 8-5. Mets in 7 Games."

The series stretched to its limit. While most fans recall Game 6's infamous Buckner mishap at first base, the Mets clinched their victory the next night. The final pitch sparked wild celebrations across New York City.

For Boston fans, the loss stung deeply. Their wait for a title, known as the "Curse of the Bambino," lasted until 2004. Since breaking through, they've added three more championships: 2007, 2013, and 2018.