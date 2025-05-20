Is Juan Soto Unhappy? New York Media Sets Sights on $756 Million Met

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 05: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 05, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

What is up with Juan Soto?

The Mets' $756 million man is in the midst of a horrid slump to start his long 15-year journey with the Amazins, and according to multiple reports, there is reason for concern already.

Of course, there should be. Soto just looks like a different player than the one who crushed 41 homers and hit .288 in 157 games in Yankees pinstripes last season.

Some have speculated that Soto is unhappy in Queens, with Yankees television broadcaster Michael Kay claiming the slugger wanted to stay with the Bronx Bombers last off-season, but signed with the Mets because his family “felt very comfortable around Alex and Steve Cohen.”

Kay wasn't the only one throwing logs on the Soto fire. NJ Advanced Media's Bob Klapish released a story Monday regarding Soto's temperament in Queens, coming to the same conclusion that Soto has a lack of "enthusiasm" to be a Met.

"The man is downright miserable," Klapish wrote.

"Although Soto said he was ready for the homecoming, he was shell-shocked by the time Sunday night rolled around. Three sell-out crowds broke him."

During Monday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, Soto failed to run out of the box on a ball that caromed off the Green Monster in left. Had Soto busted out of the box, he likely would have been on second base. He would steal the bag a couple of pitches later.

The so-called lack of hustle marked a second consecutive night where Soto showed a lack of burst out of the box. Against the Yankees on Sunday, Soto hit a sharp dribbler toward second baseman D.J. LeMahieu. Either Soto was unaware where the ball was, or something else, took his time to get out of the box, and didn't start running until he was halfway down the line.

He was out by a mile.

Asked about the issue after the Red Sox game, Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza said he would speak with Soto.

Asked about the play himself, Soto downplayed it as not a big deal, and that he was hustling down the line. Of course, the comments set the New York media, social media, and all talking heads into a tizzy.

Does Soto care? He has to; he's a professional ballplayer, and one of the best in the game. He's in the midst of a major slump. Perhaps the pressure, the questions, all of the attention have gotten to him a bit. He's not the first superstar to struggle out of the gate after signing a major contract. He won't be the last.