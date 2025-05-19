New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets loses the ball as he attempts to make a play in the first inning against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Mets' odds for today's series opener aren't proving popular and may suffer more before the first pitch at 6:45 EST tonight. MLB sharks won't bite unless a Boston opponent can get wood on the baseball. If New York regains its form at Fenway Park, all that it could take is hard contact to turn Beantown's defense into a disaster.

The Mets had another streak of series wins snapped at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees' rival pitching held Pete Alonso hitless in two out of three games, allowing just three hits from the Mets in Sunday's rubber-match loss. It's a morale blow for the NL East's otherwise soaring frontrunners.

Boston might be a heavier underdog if the Mets didn't just lose a crosstown tussle. When the Red Sox aren't leading the AL in errors, their hurlers aren't giving a crisper lineup a chance, as evidenced by Atlanta's 10-4 defeat of the Red Sox on Sunday.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+116)

Red Sox +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline

Mets -134

Red Sox +124

Total

Over 9 (-108)

Under 9 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox Betting Trends

The New York Mets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The Mets have beaten the Red Sox in three straight regular-season games.

The Boston Red Sox have gone 1-5 in their last six ball games.

Totals have gone over in five of Boston's last six games.

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox Injury Reports

New York Mets

Relief pitcher Drew Smith is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 60-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 10-day IL with a fractured tibia.

Relief pitcher A.J. Minter is out following surgery for a torn left lat.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is out six to eight weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

Boston Red Sox

Left fielder Masataka Yoshida is on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder injury.

First baseman Triston Casas is on the 10-day IL with a left patellar tendon rupture.

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox Predictions and Picks

The Mets had more than one dicey episode at Yankee Stadium. Juan Soto, the slugger whose numbers trail Alonso's in May, was booed by his former home-team fans. Soto was so frustrated with a grounder that he didn't sprint to first in a tied contest that the Yanks blew open minutes later, prompting questions about his focus. "Soto had a chance at an infield single," reported Athlon Sports about the lazy play.

The Mets went home for a nice shower, and so should fans who've lost the plot over one series. Returning to Citi Field will feel warm for the Metropolitans, even though the weather will be windy and chilly. The club's 17-8 home field record is no accident.