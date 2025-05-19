Giants Need Week 5 Win Against Saints To Keep Season Dreams Alive

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 08: Dallin Holker #85 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Brian Burns #0 and Jason Pinnock #27 of the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants face a critical Week 5 clash with the Saints. A win could be critical for their 2025 NFL season.

Their opening stretch hits hard: road battles at Washington and Dallas, followed by a night fight against Kansas City, then Los Angeles at home. Each game will test their limits.

Week 5 stands out as New Orleans shifts gears. With Derek Carr stepping away from the field and fresh-faced Kellen Moore taking charge, the Saints start fresh.

"If they don't beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, this thing could unravel fast," wrote a reporter at GMenHQ.

The Saints must pick between three untested arms, Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, or Jake Haener. This weakness opens doors for New York to strike.

Coach Brian Daboll aims to unleash Russell Wilson against the Saints' rookie passers. Smart plays and strong runs should control time and pace.

Losing this game could push them down to 0-5 if they fall short in their earlier games, with storms brewing ahead. They'll then play Philadelphia with a short rest, trips to Denver and back to Philly, then the mighty San Francisco squad.

While New Orleans rebuilds, its aging defense shows cracks. The Giants must grab this chance before facing tougher tests down the line.

A win before the bye week could be critical. Success in the Big Easy might spark the fire they need to tackle what's ahead.