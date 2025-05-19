Eagles sign Head Coach Nick Sirianni to contract extension

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles addresses the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Eagles locked up Nick Sirianni's future with a multi-year contract on May 19, 2025, following their Super Bowl 59 victory.

His contract followed an incredible 2024 season. The team dominated with a 14-3 regular season record, then steamrolled through four consecutive playoff victories. They finished by winning an amazing 12 of their final 13 games.

Sirianni's overall record with the Eagles stands at 48-20, making him third all-time in winning percentage among Eagles coaches. He remains the only coach to guide the team to three consecutive playoff appearances in his first three seasons.

The 2024 team excelled on both sides of the ball, landing in the top seven for offense and defense. Star running back Saquon Barkley ran for 2,005 yards, scoring 15 touchdowns in 16 games.

His impressive track record speaks for itself. No Eagles coach reached 50 wins quicker. His 34 regular-season wins in three years broke previous team records.

Achieving two 16-win seasons puts him in elite company - only eight other NFL coaches have managed this feat. He joins Bill Walsh as the only coach to improve their team's win total by five-plus games in consecutive years.