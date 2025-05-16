Rutgers Pulls Off Back-to-Back Winning Seasons, Deals with Defensive Staff Shakeup

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 23: Athan Kaliakmanis #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at SHI Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Scarlet Knights proved they can compete in the Big Ten, posting identical 7-6 records in back-to-back years. Their rise marks a stark shift from past struggles in the conference.

In 2024, the offense lit up scoreboards with 28.9 points each game - good for sixth in Big Ten scoring. A gut-wrenching final play against Illinois crushed their shot at eight wins.

"Rutgers finished sixth in the Big Ten in points per game last season. It's a team that was one wild, last-second Illinois touchdown away from going 5-4 in conference and finishing 8-5 overall," said Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports.

Changes hit the defense hard. Joe Harasymiak left his coordinator role for the top job at UMass. The unit also lost most of its core, with eight starters moving on. Fresh blood came through the transfer portal in Eric O'Neill and Bradley Weaver on the defensive line. Under center, Athan Kaliakmanis returns to lead the attack.

The 2025 schedule brings major tests against powerhouses Oregon, Illinois, Ohio State, and Penn State.

The rankings show mixed views - ESPN puts them at 11th in the Big Ten while CBS Sports slots them 13th. Still, both spots mark progress from their early conference days.

Their climb hit a high point when they beat old rival Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl, their first win over the Hurricanes since switching leagues.