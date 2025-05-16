New York Mets vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The first Subway Series of the year will kick off when the New York Mets visit the New York Yankees tonight. This inter-city rivalry series carries more weight than most, as both teams currently lead their respective divisions.

The Mets have circled around to the bottom end of their rotation, something that usually means a subpar pitcher is on the mound. New York's pitching depth is insane, so it has the privilege of sending Tylor Megill to the bump tonight. Despite being the fourth arm in the rotation, Megill has earned excellent numbers of a 3.10 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. However, those numbers have been on a severe downturn, as Megill has gotten shelled in both of his most recent outings, first giving up four runs in five innings to the St. Louis Cardinals and then putting up a nearly identical outing against the Chicago Cubs. The Yankees will offer no respite to the struggling righty.

Opposing Megill is Yankees starter Carlos Rodon. Rodon has had an up-and-down season, starting off by getting whalloped in consecutive starts by the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Detroit Tigers. The tumultuous start turned around fairly quickly, with Rodon whittling his ERA down to 3.29 and his WHIP down to .97. Those are fantastic numbers, numbers that will be put to the test against one of the better offenses in the MLB in the Mets.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-165)

Yankees -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Mets +127

Yankees -132

Totals

Over 9 (-103)

Under 9 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Mets are 6-6 ATS against American League opponents.

The Mets are 11-11 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 12-9-1 when the Mets play on the road.

The Yankees are 11-9 ATS as home favorites.

The Yankees are 8-7 ATS against National League opponents.

The over is 13-10-1 in games following a New York win.

Mets vs Yankees Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, UTIL - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - Out.

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Mets vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Yankees should have the edge on Friday night with a favorable pitching matchup. They have won three of Rodon's last five starts, and the lefty has a solid 3.42 ERA at home this season. The Mets have lost four of Megill's last five starts, while his ERA jumps more than a run on the road at 4.42. Expect the crowd to be spirited on Friday night with former Yankees' slugger Juan Soto returning to the Bronx. The Yankees should feed off of that and improve their already robust home record of 13-8 on Friday night. This is the Yankees' most obvious pitching advantage of the weekend, and they'll need a solid outing from Rodon. He will deliver. Take the Yankees with the money line."

The Yankees' moneyline is a fairly priced, solid pick. Rodon has been the better starting arm as of late, and the combination of home-field advantage and a dangerous offense will lead the Yankees to a 1-0 series lead.