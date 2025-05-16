ContestsEvents
New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

Feel like wearing an NYC-style derby? You don’t have to be a folk singer in lower Manhattan, just a fan of the upcoming match between New York City F.C. and…

Kurt Boyer
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Mitja Ilenič #35 of New York City FC brings the ball down the field in the second half against the D.C. United at Audi Field on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Feel like wearing an NYC-style derby? You don't have to be a folk singer in lower Manhattan, just a fan of the upcoming match between New York City F.C. and the New York Red Bulls at Citi Field. Saturday's chapter of the Hudson River Derby will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. 

It's the 27th league meeting between the crosstown rivals, with the Red Bulls having 12 wins to the Pigeons' nine. However, NYCFC handed the New York Red Bulls an embarrassing 5-1 loss on the latter club's home grounds last season. The clubs' league records are tied at 5-3-5. 

The Red Bulls scored seven goals in one match against the hapless LA Galaxy, and might have been the consensus pick for Saturday's derby if American fans still thought about offense all the time. But our soccer community is getting smarter. Gamblers recognize that NYCFC is a stingy team that's given up three goals in five games, while the Red Bulls' defending dipped again this week. 

Spread 

  • New York City FC -0.25 (-120)
  • New York Red Bulls +0.25 (+100)

Moneyline 

  • New York City FC +110
  • New York Red Bulls +225
  • Draw +270

Total 

  • Over 2.5 (+100)
  • Under 2.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The New York Red Bulls have scored 12 goals in their last three appearances.
  • Totals have gone under in seven straight NYCFC games across all competitions.
  • New York City FC has gone 4-0-1 in its last five home games. 

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Injury Reports 

New York City FC 

  • Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.
  • Defender Kevin O'Toole is out with a leg injury.
  • Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a foot injury.

New York Red Bulls 

  • Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.
  • Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a thigh injury.
  • Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a knee injury.
  • Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a hamstring pull.
  • Forward Serge Ngoma is out with a thigh injury.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Predictions and Picks 

Neither club got what it wanted out of MLS's round on Wednesday. The Red Bulls lost 2-1 in Nashville despite Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tallying a goal while opposing striker Sam Surridge produced only a yellow card. Meanwhile, NYCFC got a scoreless draw from its Wednesday visit to DC United. 

The match in DC offered clues that NYCFC's offense is stirring. "New York City peppered the DC United goal with shots, but the finish was never there … repeatedly denied by (Luis) Barraza's heroics in goal while facing his former team for the first time," relayed Andrew Leigh at Hudson River Blue

You would consider an over-total-goals bet on the derby, except sportsbooks are still putting a brave line of O/U (2.5) on the Pigeons' stingy games, and betting action is inflated in the over's direction. Pick against the thrill-seekers and with the total's low side for a probable two-goal tilt at Citi Field.

