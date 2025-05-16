Celtics vs Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 14: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during the second half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at the TD Garden on May 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics look to steal Game 6 on the road and force a Game 7 back home in Boston.

The Celtics won Game 5, 127–102. The game was tied at halftime, but Boston outscored the New York Knicks 32–17 in the third quarter. The Celtics managed to contain Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, holding New York to just 35% shooting from the field. Boston shot 52% and made 22 three-pointers. They took care of the basketball and also won the battle in the paint, 36–26.

The Knicks knew closing out the series in Boston would be tough. New York had a solid first half, but their offense was completely shut down in the second. The Knicks lost by 30 points from beyond the arc, though they did win the free-throw battle, 32–17. Josh Hart led the team with 24 points, and New York had four players score in double figures. The Knicks will look to regroup at home, get their offense back on track, and finish the series.

Spread

Celtics +2.5 (-107)

Knicks -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics +123

Knicks -138

Total

OVER 211.5 (-110)

UNDER 212 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs Knicks Betting Trends

Boston is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Boston is 2-4 ATS in its last six games against New York.

Boston is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games against New York.

New York is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

New York is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games.

New York is 2-5 SU in its last seven games at home.

Celtics vs Knicks Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, SF - Out

New York Knicks

Precious Achiuwa, PF - Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 6.

Celtics vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Boston is ranked eighth in scoring, second in defense, and third in point differential. Despite Jayson Tatum's season-ending injury, the Celtics' offense has been trending upward. Their 127 points in Game 5 were the most they've scored in the series. Boston played inspired basketball for Tatum and showed the Knicks they still have plenty of scoring depth and won't go down easily. Derrick White led the team with 34 points, and Jaylen Brown posted a double-double with 26 points and 12 assists. The Celtics will need that depth scoring again in Game 6, along with three-point contributions from across the lineup.

New York is ranked ninth in scoring, ninth in defense, and eighth in point differential. Jalen Brunson leads the team in points and assists, averaging in the mid to high 20s in this series. The Knicks have often dug themselves into early holes, played better in the second half, and finished strong in the fourth. In Game 5, however, it was an even first half before Boston outplayed them in the second. The Celtics have beaten the Knicks by 20 or more points in two of the last three games, one of them without Tatum. For Game 6, New York needs to improve its field goal percentage, limit Boston's three-point shooting, and win the battle in the paint.

Best Bet: New York Moneyline