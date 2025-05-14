Yankees vs Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 13: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners catches the ball over Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees as Goldschmidt slides into second base during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Following last night's 11th-inning loss, the New York Yankees (24-18) and Seattle Mariners (23-18) will meet one more time this afternoon to decide their three-game set at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EST.

New York opened the series with an 11–5 win on Monday, powered by two home runs from Trent Grisham and a five-run eighth inning. But the offense went cold yesterday, managing just one run on five hits in a 2–1 loss. The Mariners walked it off in the 11th inning on J.P. Crawford's RBI single.

The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (2-2, 4.75 ERA). The rookie right-hander has 41 strikeouts over 36 innings and gave up just one run over 7.1 innings in his last start. Seattle will counter with Luis Castillo (3-3, 3.95 ERA), who has yet to find his consistency this season. The veteran right-hander gave up five runs in five innings in his last start.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+155)

Mariners +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Yankees -110

Mariners +103

Total

OVER 8 (-102)

UNDER 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have won 22 of the 34 games in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have come away with seven wins in the 14 games they have been listed as the underdogs.

The Yankees are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games..

The Mariners have a record of 2-8-0 against the spread during their last 10 games.

Yankees games went over the run total six times in their last 10 games.

Mariners games have hit the OVER eight times in the last 10 games.

Yankees vs Mariners Injury Reports

Yankees

Marcus Stroman, SP - 15-day IL (knee).

Scott Effross, RP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Jonathan Loaisiga, RP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL (elbow).

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10-day IL (calf and hip).

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).

Luis Gil, SP - 60-day IL (lat).

Jake Cousins, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Clayton Beeter, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners

Logan Gilbert, SP - 15-day IL (elbow).

George Kirby, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Luke Raley, RF - 10-day IL (oblique).

Gregory Santos, RP - 60-day IL (knee).

Victor Robles, RF - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Mariners Predictions and Picks

"Yankees starter Will Warren holds a 4.75 ERA, allowing four walks per nine innings this season. Mariners starter Luis Castillo is recording a career-low 6.9 strikeouts per nine, but still boasts a 3.95 ERA and 4.10 FIP. He also owns a lifetime 2.89 ERA in 44 appearances in Seattle. Offensively, the Yankees lead the league with six runs per game, while the Mariners' 4.9 runs per game rank third in the AL. Picks: Mariners Moneyline +100 and Over 8 Runs (Greg's Handicaps: Mariners -144, Total 8.1)" — Greg Peterson, VSiN