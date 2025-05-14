ContestsEvents
Yankees Fans Offer Up Prayers to Oswaldo Cabrera

Michael Cohen
Oswaldo Cabrera dives for homeplate on a play he got injured on.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 12: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning but injures himself at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Yankees fans are praying for the best recovery possible for reserve infielder Oswaldo Cabrera, after the veteran player suffered a gruesome lower leg injury while trying to slide into home plate in the top of the ninth inning of the Yankees' 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The play is graphic as Cabrera losses his balance while trying to avoid the tag and touch home at the same time. As he reaches for the base with his hands, while standing up, he stumbles awkwardly.

Cabrera lay on the ground for several minutes a Yankees and Mariners medical teams surrounded him, and covered up his leg from view. Cabrera was later strapped to a stretcher, and taken out via ambulance. According to Brendan Kuty of the Athletic , Cabrera has a fractured ankle.

The horrifying moment took hold of social media as Yankees fans, baseball fans in general shared their prayers.

Cabrera is in his fourth season at the Major League level with the Yankees. He was hitting .243 with a homer and 11 RBI this season. He is a lifetime .234 hitter with 20 homers and 95 RBI at the Major League level.

One of the top prospects in the Yankees' farm system back in 2021, Cabrera played 109 games with the Double-A Somerset Patriots that season, belting 24 homers, 29 doubles while driving in 78 runs.

Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
