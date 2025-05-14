Yankees Fans Offer Up Prayers to Oswaldo Cabrera
Yankees fans are praying for the best recovery possible for reserve infielder Oswaldo Cabrera, after the veteran player suffered a gruesome lower leg injury while trying to slide into home plate in the top of the ninth inning of the Yankees' 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.
The play is graphic as Cabrera losses his balance while trying to avoid the tag and touch home at the same time. As he reaches for the base with his hands, while standing up, he stumbles awkwardly.
Cabrera lay on the ground for several minutes a Yankees and Mariners medical teams surrounded him, and covered up his leg from view. Cabrera was later strapped to a stretcher, and taken out via ambulance. According to Brendan Kuty of the Athletic , Cabrera has a fractured ankle.
The horrifying moment took hold of social media as Yankees fans, baseball fans in general shared their prayers.
Cabrera is in his fourth season at the Major League level with the Yankees. He was hitting .243 with a homer and 11 RBI this season. He is a lifetime .234 hitter with 20 homers and 95 RBI at the Major League level.
One of the top prospects in the Yankees' farm system back in 2021, Cabrera played 109 games with the Double-A Somerset Patriots that season, belting 24 homers, 29 doubles while driving in 78 runs.