Undrafted Michigan Standout Edwards Shines at Jets Rookie Camp
At Jets rookie minicamp, Michigan's Donovan Edwards made waves with his dual-threat skills. The newcomer, who signed a $2.98 million deal over three years, showed why he might stick around in New York.
"RB Donovan Edwards caught my eye. Got a ton of reps. Good hands, smooth out of the backfield. He should compete for a roster spot," said Rich Cimini to Sports Illustrated.
At the NFL Combine, the 22-year-old blazed through tests. His 4.44-second dash turned scouts' heads. Even more striking was his 10-yard split time of 1.51 seconds: better than 92% of backs tested.
Fresh from Michigan's 2023 title win, Edwards brings big-game experience. His championship performance stunned viewers: six carries turned into 104 yards and two scores. Each run averaged a whopping 17.3 yards.
"Running back Donovan Edwards was the highest-rated player in the Jets' UDFA class after a productive career at Michigan — and he flashed in Friday and Saturday's practices too, showing some burst in the running game and making some plays as a pass-catcher," said Zack Rosenblatt to The Athletic.
Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 212 pounds, he'll need to outwork Breece Hall and Braelon Allen for playing time. His pass-catching skills and special-teams value might be his ticket to the roster.
"Once you get in the building, you have a shot. I thought it was important for them to understand that," said head coach Aaron Glenn to Heavy.
In his final college year, he rushed 127 times for 592 yards, scoring four times on the ground. Through the air, he added 80 yards and caught one touchdown pass.