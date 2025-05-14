Undrafted Michigan Standout Edwards Shines at Jets Rookie Camp

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Donovan Edwards #RB05 of Michigan participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

At Jets rookie minicamp, Michigan's Donovan Edwards made waves with his dual-threat skills. The newcomer, who signed a $2.98 million deal over three years, showed why he might stick around in New York.

"RB Donovan Edwards caught my eye. Got a ton of reps. Good hands, smooth out of the backfield. He should compete for a roster spot," said Rich Cimini to Sports Illustrated.

At the NFL Combine, the 22-year-old blazed through tests. His 4.44-second dash turned scouts' heads. Even more striking was his 10-yard split time of 1.51 seconds: better than 92% of backs tested.

Fresh from Michigan's 2023 title win, Edwards brings big-game experience. His championship performance stunned viewers: six carries turned into 104 yards and two scores. Each run averaged a whopping 17.3 yards.

"Running back Donovan Edwards was the highest-rated player in the Jets' UDFA class after a productive career at Michigan — and he flashed in Friday and Saturday's practices too, showing some burst in the running game and making some plays as a pass-catcher," said Zack Rosenblatt to The Athletic.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 212 pounds, he'll need to outwork Breece Hall and Braelon Allen for playing time. His pass-catching skills and special-teams value might be his ticket to the roster.

"Once you get in the building, you have a shot. I thought it was important for them to understand that," said head coach Aaron Glenn to Heavy.