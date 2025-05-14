The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital Established as a Certified Autism Center

Sponsored by Saint Peter's University Hospital

The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital has been recognized as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This designation is awarded to organizations whose staff have undergone autism-specific training to equip them with the supportive skills and resources to

provide the best experience possible to every child that visits the hospital.

The training focuses on understanding the unique communication styles, sensory sensitivities, and behavioral cues that children with autism may exhibit. By learning how to recognize and respond to these specific needs, the staff can tailor their approach to reduce potential sources of stress for the child. This may involve using clear and direct communication, providing visual supports, offering sensory accommodations, and employing calming techniques when necessary.

The parent’s perspective is important as well. Parents of children with autism often experience heightened anxiety during medical visits, especially when they feel their child’s needs may not be fully understood or met. “As healthcare providers, we understand how important it is for parents to feel confident that their children will be cared for in the best possible way,” said Pam Harmon, DNP, MSN, RNC-NIC, director, Women and Children’s Division, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “With this certification, we demonstrate that our pediatric healthcare providers have the specialized training and tools to assist children with autism and other sensory issues with compassion and expertise.”

Through this inclusive training for the entire pediatric staff, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital aims to create a more positive and therapeutic experience for all patients with autism and sensory disorders, making its pediatric healthcare services more accessible and less intimidating for children with autism. “Achieving the status of a Certified Autism Center™ reflects Saint Peter’s commitment to providing high-quality, inclusive care to every pediatric patient. We strive to meet the unique needs of children with autism and their

families by fostering an environment where they feel supported

and understood, particularly in potentially more challenging and

stressful situations such as when seeking emergency medical care,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO, Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, parent company of The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.